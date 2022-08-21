Kylian Mbappe scores fastest Ligue 1 goal as PSG put seven past Lille

Kylian Mbappe scored the fastest goal in Ligue 1 history as Paris St Germain destroyed Lille 7-1 to extend their 100 per cent start to the season.

PSG’s biggest victory against Lille, who seized their French crown in 2020-21, confirms their place at the top of the table after scoring 16 goals in their opening three wins of their title defence.

The striker took just eight seconds to put his side in front, running on to Lionel Messi’s ball over the top to put the ball past Leo Jardim.

Paris Saint-Germain striker, Kylian Mbappé, scored the fastest goal in the club's history in official competition against LOSC 🤩https://t.co/aPbPt5pXqp — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 21, 2022

Messi added a second and Achraf Hakimi hit a third before Neymar scored twice.

Mbappe scored two more after the break while Jonathan Bamba pulled one back for the hosts.

England Under-21 striker and Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun scored his third goal in as many matches to help Reims to a 1-1 draw with Strasbourg.

Strasbourg took the lead against the run of play but Balogun, who scored on his debut as a substitute and followed it up with a goal on his first start, struck a late equaliser.

Elsewhere, Toulouse fought out a 2-2 draw with Lorient and Montpellier suffered a 2-1 home defeat by Auxerre. Rennes were 2-1 winners over Ajaccio, Brest beat Angers 3-1 and Clermont edged out Nice 1-0.

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich demolished hosts Bochum 7-0, with former Liverpool striker Sadio Mane scoring twice to help his side make the best start to a season by any team in Bundesliga history.

The Bavarians, who are two points clear at the top with nine points from three league games, went on a first-half rampage, scoring four times in a 38-minute span to kill off the game.

New signing Sane gave them a fourth-minute lead from their first attack of the game and Matthijs de Ligt got onto the scoresheet with his first effort on goal, heading in a corner at the far post.

Kingsley Coman’s shot from close range just past the half-hour mark made it 3-0 and all but put the game beyond doubt before Mane completed the first-half frenzy with his second goal of the season, a low shot from a tight angle.

Bayern, who have now scored 15 goals in their three league games since the departure of top striker Robert Lewandowski for Barcelona, eased off the gas but the Senegal international added another with a penalty on the hour.

Cristian Gamboa, under pressure from Sane, scored an own goal, piling further misery on the hosts who then saw substitute Serge Gnabry make it look so easy when he thundered in a low shot off the post to make it 7-0.

In Sunday’s other game, Jan Thielmann cancelled out a Daichi Kamada goal to help Cologne rescue a point away to Eintracht Frankfurt, who are now winless in 11 Bundesliga matches.

14 – Bayern Munich's nine points and goal difference of +14 (15-1) after three games is the best start by any team in #Bundesliga history. #BOCFCB pic.twitter.com/TYX41JlGO9 — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) August 21, 2022

Napoli were the big winners in Italy’s Serie A with a 4-0 hammering of Monza while Atalanta fought out a 1-1 draw with AC Milan. It also finished 1-1 between Bologna and Hellas Verona and it was goalless between Empoli and Fiorentina.

Robert Lewandowksi made his mark in LaLiga for his new club Barcelona, scoring twice in their 4-1 win over Real Sociedad.

The Poland international, fresh from his move from Bayern, celebrated his 34th birthday by scoring inside 45 seconds and adding a second after half-time.

Ousmane Dembele and Ansu Fati were Barcelona’s other scorers while Alexander Isak scored for the home team.

Athletic Bilbao were 1-0 winners over Valencia while late goals from Gerard Moreno and Yeremi Pino helped Villarreal secure a first win over Atletico Madrid in eight league games.

The visitors came out on top 2-0 at the Civitas Metropolitano in LaLiga and, to compound the misery for the home side, Nahuel Molina was sent off in stoppage time for violent conduct after appearing to elbow the back of Alex Baena’s head.

Atletico fans vented their frustration at the end of the game and defender Mario Hermoso was seen trying to enter the stands to confront them.