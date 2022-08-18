Thierry Nevers in line for Newport debut against Tranmere

Winless Newport could hand a debut to Thierry Nevers during Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two clash with Tranmere.
The winger has joined the Exiles on a season-long loan from Premier League club West Ham.
Defender Declan Drysdale may be recalled by manager James Rowberry following suspension.
Aaron Wildig and Robbie Willmott remain sidelined through injury, in addition to Offrande Zanzala.
Tranmere boss Micky Mellon appears to have no fresh selection issues ahead of the trip to Rodney Parade.
Rovers have kept successive clean sheets after following up last weekend’s 3-0 success over Gillingham with a goalless draw at Hartlepool in midweek.
Defender Tom Davies, midfielder Kieron Morris and forward Charlie Jolley are yet to feature this season due to injuries sustained in pre-season and look unlikely to be involved.
Midfielder Josh Hawkes and forward Joel Mumbongo are among those pushing for starts.
Mayor Francis Foley officially unveiled the memorial bench with Yvonne and Sarah Finucane | PICTURES: Liam Burke
Members of Castleconnell Tidy Towns committee, juniors and volunteers, pictured before a recent litter pick
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.