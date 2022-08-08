Search

08 Aug 2022

How England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland fared at Birmingham 2022

How England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland fared at Birmingham 2022

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Aug 2022 7:08 PM

Birmingham staged the XXII Commonwealth Games with the event being held on British soil for the third time this century after Manchester in 2002 and Glasgow eight years ago.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how the home nations fared this summer.

England

Gold: 57
Silver: 66
Bronze: 53
Total:  176 (second on the medal table)
Star: Jake Jarman (gymnastics)

Summary: England closed the gap on first-placed Australia in the medals table compared to four years ago, finishing second with 10 fewer golds and just two overall behind their southern-hemisphere rivals. Jake Jarman became the first men’s gymnast to win four gold medals at these Games and success was across the board with athletes in cycling, diving, 3×3 basketball,  rhythmic gymnastics and triathlon among those to shine. Hockey gold was won by the women for the first time, the 4x100m relay squad came good on the track, and Olympic champion Adam Peaty produced headlines by both winning and losing in the pool.

Scotland

Gold: 13
Silver: 11
Bronze: 27
Total: 51 (sixth on the medal table)
Star: Eilish McColgan (athletics)

Summary: Scotland served up the oldest gold medallist in Commonwealth Games history when George Miller won the para-bowls mixed pairs title at the age of 75. Eilish McColgan matched her mother Liz’s 10,000m gold at the 1986 Games in Edinburgh for a first major title, while Laura Muir was a popular winner in the 1500m. Boxers Sam Hickey, Sean Lazzerini and Reese Lynch hit the gold trail in the ring, and Duncan Scott showed his class in the pool. It was Scotland’s most successful Commonwealth Games outside of Glasgow 2014.

Wales

Gold: 8
Silver: 6
Bronze: 14
Total: 28 (eighth on the medal table)
Star: Olivia Breen (para athletics)

Summary: Wales fell short of their record 36-medal haul from the Gold Coast in 2018 and slipped below Scotland in the standings. But there were still plenty of golden moments with Olivia Breen’s excitement after her surprise win in the T37/T38 100m final lighting up the Alexander Stadium. Discus thrower Aled Sion Davies provided another para athletics gold and rhythmic gymnast Gemma Frizelle won the hoop event. Golds for Rosie Eccles and Ioan Croft, and six medals overall, made it Wales’ most successful squad boxing squad at the Games.

Northern Ireland

Gold: 7
Silver: 7
Bronze: 4
Total: 18  (11th on the medal table)
Star: Boxing team

Summary: Northern Ireland soared up the medal table, largely in part to their brilliant boxing squad. An 18-medal haul took them past their previous best of 15 at Edinburgh in 1986. Siblings Michaela and Aidan Walsh were part of an extraordinary gold rush in the ring, being joined on top of the podium by Dylan Eagleson, Amy Broadhurst and Jude Gallagher. Swimmer Bethany Firth won the women’s 200m freestyle S14, and lawn bowlers Sam Barkley, Adrian McKeown, Ian McClure and Martin McHugh triumphed in the men’s fours.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media