08 Aug 2022

Nuno Tavares on target as Marseille enjoy comfortable Ligue 1 victory

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Aug 2022 11:23 PM

Marseille and Lille trail Paris St Germain on goal difference at the top of the Ligue 1 table following the opening round of fixtures.

After defending champions PSG got their campaign off to a flying start with a 5-0 win at Clermont on Friday, Marseille and Lille both enjoyed 4-1 home wins in Sunday’s action.

Colombian forward Luis Suarez scored a late brace for Marseille, who led 2-0 at half-time thanks to an early own goal from Wout Faes and Nuno Tavares firing home in first-half stoppage time.

Lille’s Jonathan David was also on target twice in the first half as his side cruised to victory over Auxerre, Benjamin Andre having opened the scoring in the first minute.

Akim Zedadka made it 4-0 in the second half before Gaetan Charbonnier scored a consolation for the visitors in the 68th minute.

Florian Sotoca’s hat-trick fired Lens to a 3-2 win over Brest, while Montpellier defeated Troyes by the same scoreline in a game which featured four goals in the first 17 minutes.

Teji Savanier, who had put the home side 2-1 up early on, grabbed the winner 10 minutes from time.

Lorient began their campaign with a 1-0 win at Rennes, while Toulouse drew 1-1 with Nice and Angers and Nantes played out a goalless draw.

In Germany’s Bundesliga, Schalke had Dominick Drexler sent off after 35 minutes as they lost 3-1 away to Cologne, while Stuttgart and RB Leipzig drew 1-1.

Local News

