08 Aug 2022

Undefeated pro boxer Paddy Donovan targets a World Youth title fight

Undefeated pro boxer Paddy Donovan wants

Paddy Donovan, right, and Tom Hill during their welterweight bout at SSE Arena in Belfast. PIC: Sportsfile

Jerome O'Connell

08 Aug 2022 1:30 PM

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK professional boxer Paddy Donovan stretched his unbeaten record to nine fights when winning on the undercard of Michael Conlan's bout in the SSE Arena in Belfast on Saturday night.

Donovan, coached by former Limerick middleweight world champion Andy Lee, defeated Tom Hill in their welterweight bout.

Fellow Irish man Dylan Moran has called out Donovan to meet in the ring, but the Limerick man insists a WBC Youth title fight is his next target.

Over eight rounds, Donovan scored a unanimous decision (80-72) against Hill in the Top Rank event in Belfast.

Donovan brought an 8-0(6KO's) record into Saturday, while his Middlesboro opponent's record was 10-2.

Back in the Spring, the Andy Lee coach Donovan improved his record to 8-0 with a comprehensive victory over Czech fighter Miroslav Serban in Glasgow.

Twenty three-year-old Donovan dominated the fight, which was shown live on Sky Sports, scoring a sixth round stoppage against his outclassed opponent at the OVO Hydro.

Donovan was also in action in Belfast last August when bagged his seventh successive victory as a professional in devastating fashion when stopping his Argentine opponent Jose Luis Castillo in the opening round with a terrific body shot.

Southpaw Donovan boxed in his amateur days out of Limerick's Our Lady of Lourdes St Saviours boxing club.

Donovan, nicknamed the 'Real Deal', is a 13-time Irish national amateur champion and now wants his first pro title fight.

