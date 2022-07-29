Search

29 Jul 2022

Celtic defender Carl Starfelt back in training but will miss Aberdeen visit

Celtic will be without Carl Starfelt for their cinch Premiership opener at home to Aberdeen as the Swedish defender is short of match fitness despite returning to training on Friday following his recent hamstring injury.

Japanese midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi is the champions’ only other absentee as he faces a few weeks out with a leg gash.

Summer signings Benjamin Siegrist, Alexandro Bernabei, Moritz Jenz and Aaron Mooy are all in contention to be included in the squad for their first competitive match.

Aberdeen will have new signings Hayden Coulson and Callum Roberts in their squad.

Midfielder Connor Barron (knee) faces another three to four weeks out while left-back Jack MacKenzie (thigh) is due to resume training in the coming days.

On-loan Celtic defender Liam Scales cannot face his parent club.

