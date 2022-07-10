Search

10 Jul 2022

Tony Docherty hopes Kilmarnock put on show for home fans in Partick Thistle tie

Tony Docherty hopes Kilmarnock put on show for home fans in Partick Thistle tie

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Jul 2022 12:06 PM

Tony Docherty wants Kilmarnock to put on a show for the home fans when they face Partick Thistle in Wednesday night’s Premier Sports Cup tie at Rugby Park.

Killie began their campaign with a 3-1 win at Fraserburgh on Saturday where Oli Shaw, Fraser Murray and Kyle Lafferty scored for the Premiership visitors and Sean Butcher was on target for the home side.

Next up are Thistle who beat Stenhousemuir 2-1 at the weekend and – looking ahead to the first home game since Blair Alston’s late winner against Arbroath in April clinched the cinch Championship title and promotion to the top flight – assistant boss Docherty told Kilmarnock’s YouTube channel: “It will be brilliant to get back.

“The last home game was the Blair Alston game, as they all call it.

“But it will be great to be back in front of the home fans again.

“Hopefully we will have good numbers there and we will be looking forward to putting on a show for them against a difficult opponent.

“We have seen a couple of their pre-season games and they made a few signings so that will be a difficult game but we need to make sure we are up for that and we are ready to go.”

Docherty was happy to see his attacking players get off the mark early in the season but is looking for more.

He said: “That was important. Oli Shaw had a chance in the first minute and you are hoping, ‘come on Oli’ and he gets his goal, a great header, from a great ball in from Alan Power.

“Fraser Murray’s free-kick was outstanding, it is something we see him do every day and big Kyle was on the end of a Danny Armstrong cross so it is good to see that.

“The only thing I would say is we were maybe a wee bit wasteful in front of goa. We could have had more goals from the opportunities we created.

“You are always striving to be better. We’re glad that they are on the score sheet – we want to see them take more of their opportunities.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media