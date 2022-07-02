Thomond Community College establish a new Limerick schoolboy soccer academy

THOMOND Community College has established a new Limerick schoolboy soccer academy.
The new initiative is in partnership with O'Donnell Coaching Development.
A squad of 20 boys is to be selected to represent the Thomond Academy in the Kells Blackwater Cup in Meath for boys born in 2010/2011 and who are not entering secondary school in September 2022.
The Kells Blackwater tournament looks to bring together between 1300-1500 players from all across Ireland for the country’s largest pre-season schoolboy soccer tournament.
Teams are expected to enter from both the SFAI and NIFBA, where in the very best of the whole of Ireland can test their abilities ahead of the new season.
The unfinished Wolfe Tone Street apartments in Kilmallock have been in a state of disrepair for 15 years | PICTURE: Adrian Butler
Members of the Irish Red Cross Limerick branches with Mayor of Limerick City and County Cllr Daniel Butler
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.