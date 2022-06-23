Frankie Dettori not riding for John Gosden at Newmarket on Saturday

Frankie Dettori will not be riding for John and Thady Gosden at Newmarket on Saturday.
While the Italian will be at HQ to ride the Ralph Beckett-trained Lezoo in the Listed Maureen Brittain Memorial Empress Fillies’ Stakes, owned by his friend Marc Chan, his name does not appear alongside two Gosden-trained runners on the card.
Having ridden both Sunray Major and Stowel for the majority of their careers, the former will be the mount of James Doyle in the Criterion Stakes with Robert Havlin on the latter in the Fred Archer Stakes.
The news comes after a testing Royal Ascot meeting for the Gosdens and Dettori.
Dettori came in for pointed criticism from Gosden senior following his ride on Stradivarius in the Gold Cup, and in the next race when the Queen’s Saga failed by a head to catch Thesis in the Britannia Stakes.
While it is not unusual for Dettori to miss the midweek action, he was expected to pick up where he left off this weekend.
Dettori’s manager Peter Burrell told the PA news agency: “We’re in the dark and searching for answers like everybody else.”
Gosden helped get Dettori’s career back on track following his split with Godolphin and the pair have enjoyed tremendous success.
The likes of Enable, Stradivarius, Golden Horn and Palace Pier have all helped keep Dettori at the top table, and on Friday the pair struck in the Coronation Stakes with Inspiral.
Maura O'Neill presents the monthly Limerick Tidy Towns award to Denise and Peter Brazil, the Bedford Townhouse and Cafe | Picture: Adrian Butler
Patrick Byrnes, Croom Precision Medical, Chamber chief executive Dee Ryan, president Donal Cantillon, and Tus head of enterprise Gillian Barry | Picture: Adrian Butler
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.