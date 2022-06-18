Noble Truth makes all for Jersey Stakes triumph

Noble Truth broke smartly and overcame his keen-going nature to tough it from the front Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Having won this race last year with Creative Force, Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby earned back-to-back renewals, thanks to an enterprising William Buick ride aboard the 4-1 favourite, who has improved this season thanks to being gelded.

Find, who blew the start, ran a huge race in defeat at 40-1, staying on nicely under David Egan to be a length second, with Dubai Poet a neck behind in third having just tired in the final half furlong after seemingly cruising.

Appleby said: “A lot of credit must go to the lad that has ridden him at home as he’s not an easy horse to ride.

“We gelded him, and it’s only in the last 10 days that he’s arrived.

“Looking for a horse that will fit the Golden Eagle at Randwick brings me to him. I think he has the qualities for that race.”

He added: “When he got headed, I thought it would be interesting and I didn’t expect him to find the way he did. A great ride by William and the horse is going the right way forward again.”

Buick said: “You saw today compared to Noble Truth’s last run, when he was still a colt, that he was much more professional.

“He has so much energy and today he was able to channel it in the right direction. He’s got lots of speed, but today I was able to ride him a little bit while in the past I have been a passenger on him.”