Search

18 Jun 2022

Noble Truth makes all for Jersey Stakes triumph

Noble Truth makes all for Jersey Stakes triumph

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Jun 2022 4:38 PM

Noble Truth broke smartly and overcame his keen-going nature to tough it from the front Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Having won this race last year with Creative Force, Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby earned back-to-back renewals, thanks to an enterprising William Buick ride aboard the 4-1 favourite, who has improved this season thanks to being gelded.

Find, who blew the start, ran a huge race in defeat at 40-1, staying on nicely under David Egan to be a length second, with Dubai Poet a neck behind in third having just tired in the final half furlong after seemingly cruising.

.

Appleby said: “A lot of credit must go to the lad that has ridden him at home as he’s not an easy horse to ride.

“We gelded him, and it’s only in the last 10 days that he’s arrived.

“Looking for a horse that will fit the Golden Eagle at Randwick brings me to him. I think he has the qualities for that race.”

He added: “When he got headed, I thought it would be interesting and I didn’t expect him to find the way he did. A great ride by William and the horse is going the right way forward again.”

Buick said: “You saw today compared to Noble Truth’s last run, when he was still a colt, that he was much more professional.

“He has so much energy and today he was able to channel it in the right direction. He’s got lots of speed, but today I was able to ride him a little bit while in the past I have been a passenger on him.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media