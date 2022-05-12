Search

12 May 2022

Fairview Rangers get the best of Caherdavin in U-17 Cup final

Pat Sheehan

12 May 2022 8:30 PM

sport@limerickleader.ie

FAIRVIEW Rangers completed the Under 17 Division One League and Cup double on Wednesday evening when they beat closest rivals, Caherdavin in impressive style. (Fairview Rangers 4 Caherdavin Celtic 1)

While there was little to chose between the sides in the opening half, all changed after the break as Fairview upped the tempo to run out comfortable winners.

The winning captain, Fintan Kelly led by example turning in a powerful performance at the heart of the defence. Ahead of him Josh McCarthy and Emmet Hehir ran the show while up front Matt T’Pau and Calum Murphy had their opponents on the back foot throughout.

Caherdavin struggled to get the ball to dangerman Nathan O’Shea, who looked a real threat whenever in possession.

Oran Flanagan, Kyle Molloy and Alex O’Toole also caught the eye.

The first half was an evenly fought game until the winners took the lead with a superb goal. Emmet Hehir’s pin point delivery from a free kick was powerfully headed home by Josh McCarthy.

Shortly after the break Calum Murphy headed forward and Matt T’Pau pounced to race past the last defender and fire across the keeper to the net to double the lead.

Within minutes it was game over. The hard-working Hehir latched onto a ball out on the left touchline and his first time cross/shot sailed over the keeper and nestled in the net for an amazing goal.

Aijay Vijandaran piled the agony on Celtic when he netted from close range and although

Nathan O'Shea did bag a consolation goal from a 25 yard free kick, it was Fairview’s night.

Fairview Rgs: Conor Browne; Jack Flanagan; Adam Keating; Fintan Kelly; Cameron O'Grady; Emmet Hehir; Josh McCarthy; Mark Ward; Aijay Vijandaran; Matt T'Pau; Calum Murphy. Subs: Jamie Hannon; Jake Griffin; Darragh McNamara; Cillian Williams; Jack Nash

Caherdavin Celtic: Jamie Kirby; James Philpot; Adam Melikchi; Oran Flanagan; Craig Dawson; Calum O'Connell; Senan Quinn; Ben O'Mahony; Nathan O'Shea; Kyle Molloy; Alex O'Toole. Subs: Oran Malone; Aidan O'Connor; Rhys Meehan; Tommy Glynn; Luke Brown; Joshua Wallace; Majiid Azimikalkhoran
 
 
 
 
 
 

