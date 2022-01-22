Treaty United kick-off pre-season friendlies against Finn Harps

TREATY United kick-off their pre-season fixtures this evening prior to the start of the 2022 SSE Airtricity League First Division season.

Tommy Barrett's charges will take on Premier Division Finn Harps in their opening pre-season fixture at Abbottstown with a 5pm kick-off. The game will be played behind closed doors.

Treaty United confirmed further changes to their playing squad this week with confirmation that Alan Murphy, Bryan Murphy and Sean McCormack have all departed the club. The club thanked the players for their contribution in their inaugural League of Ireland season and wished them the best of luck for the future.

Treaty also announced the addition of Brian O'Callaghan to the Senior Men's coaching team in recent days. A former U16 European Championship and FAI Cup winner as a player, O'Callaghan is a UEFA B license holder and currently manages our U14 side also.

Following this evening's friendly fixture with Harps, a week later, on Saturday January 29, Treaty United will face Premier Division champions Shamrock Rovers at the Roadstone grounds.



Treaty United will continue their build-up to the start of the new SSE Airtricity League First Division season with a Tuesday, February 1 meeting with First Division rivals Waterford in the opening round of the Munster Senior Cup at the Markets Field. The kick-off time for all three fixtures will be confirmed shortly.

Meanwhile, Treaty will kick-off their 2022 SSE Airtricity League First Division programme of fixtures with an away date against Wexford FC.

The SSE Airtricity First Division 2022 season in the League of Ireland will kick-off on Friday, February 18 next with four rounds of fixtures across a 32-game calendar that will conclude on Friday, October 21 before the promotion/relegation play-offs. In line with the SSE Airtricity Premier Division, the nine clubs will now play each other twice home and away.

Treaty United's first home league fixture will be against the Martin Russell-managed Athlone Town side at the Markets Field on Friday, February 25, before Tommy Barrett's charges travel to Cobh Ramblers on Friday, March 4.