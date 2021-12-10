WATCH: Limerick hurling trio react to the record-breaking haul of All-Star awards

THIS Friday evening, the PwC GAA/GPA All-Stars awards were RTE One television.
Hosted by Joanne Cantwell and Des Cahill, the 90-minute show heralded the 12 All-Star hurling awards presented to John Kiely's all-conquering Limerick side.
It's the first time in hurling or football that any county has entered double-digits in any one All-Stars selection since the award commenced in 1971.
Sean Finn won his fourth successive award - joining Joe McKenna (6), Pat Hartigan (5) and Gary Kirby (4) as Limerick hurlers to win four or more.
Limerick's Seán Finn on winning a fourth All-Star and the county's unprecedented success #PwCAllStars #rtegaa pic.twitter.com/Q4dSfXRDZX— RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) December 10, 2021
There are five first-time winners from Limerick - Barry Nash, Darragh O'Donovan, Seamus Flanagan, Peter Casey and William O'Donoghue.
Limerick midfielder Will O'Donoghue is certainly having the "time of his life" with all of the county's recent success #PwCAllStars @RTEOne @RTEplayer #rtegaa pic.twitter.com/BvaxqLD4Xg— RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) December 10, 2021
The awards also confirmed Cian Lynch as Hurler of the Year.
Cian Lynch on the importance of county and family as he is named Hurler of the Year for a second time #PwCAllStars @RTEOne @RTEplayer #rtegaa pic.twitter.com/L6WGqyXf72— RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) December 10, 2021
TEAM: Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny); Seán Finn (Bruff, Limerick), Conor Prunty (Abbeyside, Waterford), Barry Nash (South Liberties, Limerick); Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell, Limerick), Declan Hannon (Adare, Limerick), Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry, Limerick); William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh, Limerick), Darragh O’Donovan (Doon, Limerick); Gearoid Hegarty (St Patrick’s, Limerick), Cian Lynch (Patrickswell, Limerick), Tom Morrissey (Ahane, Limerick); Tony Kelly (Ballyea, Clare), Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon, Limerick), Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh, Limerick).
