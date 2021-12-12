Search

12 Dec 2021

Limerick's Caherline are back in Munster club hurling action after a 14 year wait

Caherline

Caherline celebrate their Limerick JAHC final win over St Kierans

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

EAST Limerick side Caherline journey into the Munster club hurling championship for the second time this Sunday.

The county JAHC winners play Cork's Ballygiblin in Kildorrery at 1.30pm this December 12.

On offer is a January 8/9 Munster club junior hurling final spot against Skeheenarinky (Tipperary) or Ogonelloe (Clare).

Tickets for the Caherline semi final can be purchased here

On November 14, Caherline won a fourth Limerick JAHC - 2021, 2007, 1931 and 1927 - with a 1-13 to 0-10 win over St Kierans to ensure promotion up to the intermediate ranks for the first time since 2015.

29 hurlers from Limerick clubs registered to play Fitzgibbon Cup across seven colleges

That victory for the men in blue and white also booked this Munster club spot.

Back in 2007 Caherline played Kerry's Kilgarvan and suffered a 2-11 to 2-9 defeat in Kenmare.

Andrew Brennan played in that tie and his experience will be key on Sunday.

Caherline are coached by Declan Gillane (Patrickswell) and have added the East Limerick Brian Butler Cup title since they won the county championship.

Captained by Padraig O’Keeffe, Caherline will look to Brennan, Jake Kennedy, David Balfry, Jack Carroll and Paraic Wixted among others to help them reach a Munster final.

Blackrock (2009) are the only Limerick side to win this Munster club championship and Feenagh-Kilmeedy (2013) were the last side from the county to contest a final.

