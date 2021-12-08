Search

08 Dec 2021

29 hurlers from Limerick clubs registered to play Fitzgibbon Cup across seven colleges

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

A TOTAL of 29 hurlers from Limerick are in the initial registration lists to play Fitzgibbon Cup hurling in the New Year.

The players who represent seven different Third Level Colleges are drawn from 17 GAA clubs across Limerick.

The registration lists circulating this Wednesday show Patrickswell and Na Piarsaigh have the greatest representation with four players each.

The colleges have until mid-January to make additions to their Fitzgibbon Cup panels for the Higher Education Senior Hurling Championship.

Limerick sides UL and TUS Midwest (formerly LIT) have the biggest numbers of hurlers from Limerick in their panels with eight each.

In UL are Brian O'Grady (Kilteely-Dromkeen), Diarmuid Hegarty (St Patricks), Jamie Power (Monaleen), Mark Quinlan (Garryspillane), Mikey O'Grady (Knockainey), Conor O'Grady (Hospital-Herbertstown), Ben Herlihy (Castletown-Ballyagran) and Matthew O'Sullivan (Mungret).

In TUS Midwest are Ross Kenny and Tomas O'Connor (both Ballybrown), Eoin Hurley and Michael Cremin (both Newcastle West), Cathal Downes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Kevin Morrissey (Ahane), Louis Dee (Mungret) and Patrick Kirby (Patrickswell).

Mary Immaculate College have Patrickswell pair Jason Gillane and Josh Considine.

Three Limerick university GAA clubs confirm management teams ahead of new season

Holders UCC have seven Limerick hurlers - Conor and Jerome Boylan and William Henn (all Na Piarsaigh), Ronan Connolly (Adare), Padraig Harnett and Ciaran Barry (both Ahane) and Jack Ryan (Doon).

UCD have Micheal Martin (Ballybricken-Bohermore) and Roibeard Donovan (Garryspillane), while also in Dublin is Daniel Long (Na Piarsaigh) with Trinity College.

Cian Lynch won a Fitzgibbon Cup title with Mary I, but is now studying in NUI Galway and is listed in their Fitzgibbon Cup panel. Indeed the Patrickswell man has played Senior Hurling League with NUIG in recent weeks.

