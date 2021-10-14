Search

14/10/2021

Three Limerick university GAA clubs confirm management teams ahead of new season



Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK'S three university GAA clubs have put their respective team managements in place ahead of the return of Higher Education competitions.

Mini-leagues will take place in the coming weeks with championship action in the New Year for UL, Mary Immaculate College and the newly renamed TUS Midwest.

Hurling is the only code in which all three will compete at the higher level - Fitzgibbon Cup.

The TUS Midwest management will consist of former Clare senior hurling selector Jimmy Browne (Clonlara, Clare), current Dublin senior hurling coach Gavin Keary (Loughrea, Galway) and Monaleen clubman Donnacha McNamara.

In UL, former Limerick senior hurling selector Brian Ryan is the team manager with selectors James McGrath, Ger Moroney and Adrian Murphy.

In Mary Immaculate, Jamie Wall continues as manager.

Elsewhere in hurling, TUS Midwest will have a Fresher management team of Andrew Fahey (Whitegate, Clare), Aaron Considine (Clarecastle, Clare), Cyril Farrell (Tommy Larkins, Galway), Cillian Fennessy (Clonlara, Clare), Liam Clohessy (St Josephs Doora-Barefield, Clare), Kevin Sammon (O’Callaghan Mills, Clare) and Stephen Walsh (Hospital-Herbertstown, Limerick).

Mary Immaculate Freshers will be managed by George Fitzgibbon (Newtownshandrum, Cork) and Francis O'Halloran (Ruan, Clare).

In Gaelic Football, UL will play at Sigerson Cup level and are managed by Declan Brouder (Newcastle West, Limerick ) and Adare brothers David and Stephen Lavin.

In TUS Midwest, Gerry Butler (Claughaun, Limerick) and Conor Killeen (Clooney-Quin, Clare) are in charge of the Gaelic Football side.

In Mary I, Pat Galvin remains as football team manager.

In Camogie, UL will play in the Ashbourne Cup. The management team is Adrian O'Sullivan (manager), Eimear Kelly and Aoife Keane (both assistant managers), Clare Hehir and Ciara Grogan (both selectors) and Cathal Murray (analysis).

TUS Midwest's management team consists of Jim Fitzgerald (Sixmilebridge, Clare), Laura O’Neill (Na Piarsaigh, Limerick) and Conor Ruane (St. Thomas’, Galway).

The Mary Immaculate camogie manager is former Tipperary camogie manager, Brian Boyle.

In Ladies Football, UL will play in the O'Connor Cup. They are managed by DJ Collins, with Niall O Meara, David Lernihan and Craig Quinlan.

In TUS Midwest Liam O’Connell (St Pauls Mungret, Limerick) and Cian O’Dea (Kilfenora, Clare) will manage the team.

In Mary Immaculate College, the long serving Richard Bowles remains at the helm of their ladies football side.

