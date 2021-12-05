WATCH: Jimmy Lee lauds ‘massive day’ as Newcastle West earn Munster club win

AFTER 11 failed attempts Newcastle West ended the Limerick hoodo in the Munster club senior football championship on Saturday.
Not since Dromcollogher-Broadford were crowned Munster champions back in 2008, had a Limerick side won in the provincial club SFC.
Newcastle West had lost narrowly to Clonmel Commercials and Nemo Rangers in recent years but weren’t going to let the opportunity to secure a win in their home ground pass by.
In anything but favourable conditions for Gaelic football, the Newcastle West manager heralded the battling qualities of his side.’
And, he vowed that they will be ready for a semi final clash with the Kerry champions in two weeks time.
