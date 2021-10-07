Limerick GAA issue job advertisement for new senior hurling S&C coach

LIMERICK GAA have advertised for a new lead strength and conditioning coach for the senior hurling team.

This Thursday morning, the Limerick GAA website carried the job advertisement.

Back in August LeaderSport first reported that Limerick's S&C coach Mikey Kiely was departing to take up a role with Ulster Rugby.

Just last week, it was confirmed that John Kiely and his outgoing coach-selectors were to be reappointed for another two years.

"Limerick GAA currently have a vacancy for a lead strength and conditioning coach to cater for our senior hurling panel. The position will be based at our Centre of Excellence in Mick Neville Park, TUS Gaelic Grounds and our gym facility in Limerick City," outlined the job advertisement.

"The role will involve leading the development and management of the strength and conditioning programme for our senior hurling panel. The successful candidate will be a vital part of a multi-disciplinary group creating a high performance training environment," details the role summary.

The key responsibilities are listed as. in conjunction with the team management set out an agreed programme for the senior hurling panel; work with the medical team to ensure injury prevention and manage team loadings; develop and manage programmes for prehab and rehab; manage day-to-day athlete monitoring strategies that include various sport technologies (i.e. GPS etc); work with the team sports nutritionist to design meal requirements associated with team training, travel and any other dietary needs. develop and execute nutritional plans designed specifically for individual players to enhance on-field performance and ensure a safe and functional training environment for the weight room and other conditioning facilities

The job advertisement is a BSc degree or higher in Strength and Conditioning, Sport & Exercise Science or a related field; a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (NSCA) and/or UKSCA Accredited Strength & Conditioning Coach and at least two years’ experience working as the Lead Strength & Conditioning Coach in team sport settings.

Job applications are to be emailed with CV to secretary.limerick@gaa.ie before 5pm on Monday October 11.