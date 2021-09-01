Live television coverage confirmed for Limerick club hurling championship matches

LIMERICK GAA have confirmed that there will be live television coverage during the Bon Secours Limerick senior club hurling championship.

The 12-team Limerick SHC commences this Thursday with games continuing until Sunday.

The first live game will be in round two when Ahane play Doon or Patrickswell.

Doon and Patrickswell meet this Sunday in the LIT Gaelic Grounds and the losing side from this tie will face Ahane the following weekend.

The live television coverage will be on TG4 - most likely on Sunday afternoon September 12, which is the day after Mayo and Tyrone play in the All-Ireland SFC final.

This weekend is the first of three successive weekends of club hurling championship before attention returns to club football.

It is understood that Limerick GAA will also stream a number of games during the championship and could add further live television fixtures in the knockout stages.

