Search our Archive

01/09/2021

Live television coverage confirmed for Limerick club hurling championship matches

Live television coverage confirmed for Limerick club hurling championship matches

Ahane's Dan Morrissey pictured during last year's Limerick SHC

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK GAA have confirmed that there will be live television coverage during the Bon Secours Limerick senior club hurling championship.

The 12-team Limerick SHC commences this Thursday with games continuing until Sunday.

The first live game will be in round two when Ahane play Doon or Patrickswell.

Doon and Patrickswell meet this Sunday in the LIT Gaelic Grounds and the losing side from this tie will face Ahane the following weekend.

The live television coverage will be on TG4 - most likely on Sunday afternoon September 12, which is the day after Mayo and Tyrone play in the All-Ireland SFC final.

This weekend is the first of three successive weekends of club hurling championship before attention returns to club football.

It is understood that Limerick GAA will also stream a number of games during the championship and could add further live television fixtures in the knockout stages.

See full weekend fixtures here

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media