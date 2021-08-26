All-Ireland heroes back in action as Limerick GAA confirm 24 club hurling championship games

LIMERICK GAA fixture planners have confirmed the fixtures for the opening round of the county club hurling championships.

In total there are 24 games across the top four tiers of the club championship with the majority of John Kiely's Liam MacCarthy Cup winners in action.

A number of teams do have byes in round round due to the Covid-19 enforced condensed nature of the varying grades similar to last season.

The round one games run from Thursday September 2 to Sunday September 5. And, round two will be the following weekend.

There are four games in the flagship senior championship - all in the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

Blackrock and South Liberties open the championship on Thursday September 2 in what could see former Cork goalkeeper Anthony Nash make his Limerick SHC debut for Liberties alongside his cousin Barry Nash.

On Friday September 3, Declan Hannon's Adare play Monaleen.

Both these games are in Section B.

Section A commences on Saturday September 4, when champions Na Piarsaigh play Kilmallock. Between them these sides had 11 players on the All-Ireland winning panel but Na Piarsaigh have injury doubts over Casey brothers Mike and Peter, while Kilmallock's Graeme Mulcahy also picked up a knock in the Croke Park victory last week.

Patrickswell face Doon on Sunday September 5 and again a host of inter-county stars in action with each club having four players on the 35-strong All-Ireland winning panel.

FIXTURES

Bons Secours Limerick SHC

Blackrock v South Liberties on Thursday September 2 in the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7.30pm

Adare v Monaleen on Friday September 3 in the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7.30pm

Na Piarsaigh v Kilmallock on Saturday September 4 in the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7.30pm

Patrickswell v Doon on Sunday September 5 in the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 2.00pm

Lyons Limerick Premier IHC

Mungret v Murroe-Boher on Friday September 3 in Claughaun at 6.45pm

Bruff v Glenroe on Friday September 3 in Kilmallock at 6.45pm

Knockainy v Cappamore on Saturday September 4 in Kilteely at 6.45pm

Newcastle West v Dromin-Athlacca on Sunday September 5 in Mick Neville Park at 1.00pm

Nick Grene Limerick IHC

Bruree v Tournafulla on Saturday September 4 in Knockaderry at 6.00pm

Croom v Pallasgreen on Saturday September 4 in Bruff at 6.00pm

Feohanagh v Croagh-Kilfinny on Saturday September 4 in Newcastle West at 6.00pm

Na Piarsaigh v Effin on Sunday September 5 in Bruff at 1.00pm

Woodlands House Hotel Limerick JAHC

Killeedy v Staker Wallace on Thursday September 2 in Mick Neville Park at 8.00pm

Ahane v Garryspillane on Friday September 3 in Caherconlish at 6.45pm

Templeglantine v Caherline on Friday September 3 in Kilmallock at 6.30pm

Old Christians v Ballybricken-Bohermore on Friday September 3 in Claughaun at 6.30pm

Kilteely-Dromkeen v St Kierans on Saturday September 4 in Croom at 6.00pm

Claughaun v Ballybrown on Saturday September 4 in Mungret at 6.30pm

Rathkeale v Castletown-Ballyagran on Saturday September 4 in Ballingarry at 6.00pm

Askeaton v Monaleen on Sunday September 5 in Clarina at 12noon

St Patricks v Monagea on Sunday September 5 in Askeaton at 1.00pm

Patrickswell v Mungret on Sunday September 5 in Clarina at 6.00pm

Doon v Feenagh-Kilmeedy on Sunday September 5 in Kilmallock at 6.00pm

Dromcollogher-Broadford v Crecora-Manister on Sunday September 5 in Croagh at 6.00pm