Munster eye crucial Connacht test with Guinness PRO14 final spot at stake
Munster out-half JJ Hanrahan is tackled by Matthew Morgan of Cardiff Blues in Friday night's Guinness PRO14 fixture at the Arms Park
MUNSTER can book their place in the final of the Guinness PRO14 for the first time since 2017 with victory over Connacht at Thomond Park this Friday, 7.35pm.
Conference B leaders Munster enjoy a nine-point advantage over second-placed Connacht with thre games to go in the regular season.
The winners of Conference A and Conference B will advance directly to the Guinness PRO14 final this season.
Munster took another step towards securing a first Guinness PRO14 final appearance in four years when defeating Cardiff Blues 20-11 at the Arms Park on Friday night.
The win over the Blues saw a welcome return to action for out-half Joey Carbery who was introduced as a 65th minute replacement. It was Carbery's first appearance for Munster since January 2020 due to an ankle injury.
Munster head coach Johann van Graan said: “I am glad Joey enjoyed it. He took a big hit right at the start which kinda welcomed him back to rugby, but it was really nice to see him nail that conversion from the touchline.”
