Munster GAA launch Club Development Programme

MUNSTER GAA has launched a new and exciting initiative, “The Club Development Programme”.

This programme has been developed over the past year by the Provincial Council’s Games Development staff in consultation with several stakeholders.

This initiative is aligned with the existing club and county planning resources available within the association.

It recognises the pivotal role the club plays in all aspects of the GAA and is designed to assist and support clubs in developing a structure which empowers volunteers, delivers appropriate coaching inputs, and enhances the club structure to cater adequately for all members.

It will engage with both the adult and juvenile sections.

Launching the project Munster GAA Chairman Liam Ó Loineacháin encouraged all County Boards and clubs to engage in the programme stating that ‘It is our plan to deliver this programme to each and every club in the Province.

"Every club participating in this initiative will receive a minimum of three visits from Games Development personnel.

"However, it is vital that all sections of the club engage in the process (adult committee, juvenile committee, coaches, administrators, parents etc.)"

Chairman of Munster GAA Coaching and Games Development Committee Gearóid Ó Riain stated that ‘While the targets are ambitious, we are confident that we have the programme and the personnel to achieve our aims.

"Our full time Games Development Administrators (GDAs) will work closely with other support groups in the county and province to ensure all areas of expertise on club planning are made available to the

clubs throughout the programme.

"We are currently conducting an audit of all clubs which will provide us with the necessary information to deliver a programme that is suited to the specific needs of every club."

The Munster GAA Club Development Programme which commences in February 2021 has also a specially adapted ‘on line’ version which ensures that it can be delivered during the current COVID restrictions.

For further information contact your local County Games Manager or email: info.munster@gaa.ie