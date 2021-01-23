Limerick GAA notes - latest news from 20 different clubs

THIS week's Limerick Leader GAA notes features the latest news from 20 different clubs across the county.

AHANE

ALL STARS: We want to congratulate Dan and Tom Morrissey on both being nominated for All Star Awards. We are unbelievably proud of the two lads.

COVID-19: Just a reminder of the support that is here if anyone in our community needs assistance getting medicines, fuel or prescriptions in and does not want to leave their homes. We in Ahane GAA Club are only delighted to help and support the community that supports our club. If you or any family member need any support please contact Mary or Maria who will organise assistance for you with our group of volunteers -Mary: 086 8717577 or Maria: 086 3323979. Your privacy will at all times be respected.

STEPS: Reminder that the club are taking part in the MyLife Every Step Counts Challenge. As a result of the Covid restrictions, you can do your own walk while capturing your steps via the App in conjunction with Ahane GAA Club. Everyone is invited to collectively walk 4,000 Kms, which is approximately the distance around Ireland. To join download the App MyLife by Irish Life. Once registered, scroll down to the challenge click to select Munster, then click join and then select Ahane GAA. We would love everyone to walk individually to stay connected together. If you are taking part make sure to take a snap while out on your walk and tag us on social media! Happy walking everyone.

BALLYBROWN

WEBSITE: We are delighted to launch a new website - www.ballybrowngaa.com - The site will have live updates from Facebook and Twitter and much more news once we are back on the fields. You can pay your membership online now through this link by doing the following – click the membership tab from the options and select GAA club membership*complete the details of your membership, click on the pay membership button on bottom, this will take you to the Ballybrown GAA stripe account put in your payment details and that’s it. You will receive an email confirmation from the club website confirming the details and payment. Membership Rates for 2021 are as follows; Adult-€80, Student- €50,U19 and Under- €40, Social- €30, Family- € 100 (2 adults and 2 U17), Additional Child -€20 (to a max of €120 per family). We encourage everyone to get their membership paid through this means.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: Huge Congratulations to Joe O'Connor who won €1,000 and Niall Doolan who won €100 in the double Club Limerick draw last month. If you would like to join this draw for your chance of winning one of 31 monthly prizes. Please contact any committee member or you can join online.

BALLYSTEEN

LAST MAN STANDING: A huge thanks to all who entered our Last Man Standing competition which began over the weekend. Best of luck to all who have entered! If your chosen team has gone through, you will hear from a club member confirming your selection prior to the next gameweek which starts on Tuesday January 26. If your team lost, you will have the option to buy back in prior to that deadline.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: There is still time to enter the remaining draw left for the year and of course to join for next years draws. The final draw for 2020 will take place on Saturday 30 January 2021. By joining the draw, you have a chance to win 31 prizes monthly ranging from €10000 to €100. The Club Limerick Draw is vital to the financial well-being of the County along with being a platform to support Clubs. 50% of all memberships go back directly to the Club. Vincent Hewson (€2,000) & Eliza Murphy (€250) were the lucky club winners in the December Club Limerick Draw. Contact Alan Kehoe (0871237562) or John Anglim (0862362642) for more information if you want to sign up directly.

COVID-19: Ballysteen GAA along with Askeaton GAA & Askeaton/Ballysteen/Kilcornan Bord na nÓg GAA wish to offer our services to the eldery and the most vulnerable in our community during this current time and throughout the weeks ahead. All three clubs are coming together to give back to our community that has supported us throughout good times and bad. We will be offering to help anyone who requires shopping, prescriptions, fuel etc to be collected on their behalf and delivered to their doorstep. We will support local businesses to help keep our local community going. Listed below are our coordinators numbers. You can ring or text these numbers and we will organise assistance thereafter. Best hygiene practices will be used by our volunteers during the delivery of this service. Thanks to everyone who is volunteering as part of this. Every little helps in the sustainment and sense of community amongst ourselves. Please remember to share this information to people who are not on Social Media so that they know this service is available. Co-Ordinators: Askeaton Theresa Kenny O’Connell (087 6497963) and Eamon Purcell (087 9382972); Ballysteen: John Neville (087 6505469) and Alan Kehoe (087 1237562).

BRUFF

AGM: Our Bord na nOg AGM was held last week and as the case with many activities, it was held via Microsoft Teams. Chairman Ger Murnane welcomed everyone to their online meeting. Nicola Mulcahy, secretary, gave a comprehensive report on the activities for the year, highlighting the U16 County Hurling Championship title win as well as the U14 Hurlers reaching the division 1 County Final and the U14 Footballers reaching the County Semi Final with both competitions yet to be completed. She paid tribute to all the Covid supervisors and all who helped to ensure the playing season was maximised with the utmost attention to ensuring everyone was kept safe in these difficult times. Nicola then read the coaching report submitted from the coaches of the various groups detailing the work being done from U6 to U16s. Treasurer, Una O Rourke presented the financial statement and thanked all who had made the recent “forecast the score” fundraiser for the All Ireland final such a great success. Chairman Ger Murnane thanked all who were involved in the Club from Officers to coaches to Covid Supervisors and parents to ensure we had a playing season. He congratulated Sean Finn on his second All Ireland medal and thanked him for his support of the underage Club. He extended sympathy to those bereaved in the last 12 months with the meeting giving special mention to Gerry O' Riordan for his contribution to the promotion of GAA in the parish over a long number of years. Senior Club Chairman Joe McSweeney presided over the election of officers and the following were elected: Chairman Ger Murnane, Vice Chair John Hennessy, Secretary Nicola Mulcahy, Assistant Dan O’Donnell, Treasurer Una O’Rourke, Assistant Karin Hennessy, Coaching officer Eamon Cronin, PRO Audrey Dempsey, Child Welfare Officer Catherine Casey.

LOTTO: There was no winner of last weeks Lotto Jackpot. The numbers drawn were 26, 18, 21 and 26. The Lucky Dip winners were €50 Collette Butler and €20 went to each of the following: Alice Hanley, Aidan S & Eilish O' Sullivan, Conor McEniry, Ryan Glynn, Ann Hayes, Dan Moloney, B Collins, Mary Doherty and Ellen Herr.

ALL STAR: Congratulations to all the Limerick players who have been nominated for an All Star this year in particular our own Sean Finn who will be going for three in a row.

CAHERLINE

LOTTO: Due to the ongoing Covid 19 situation, we have decided to suspend our club lotto until it is safe to resume.

RETURN TO TRAINING: The GAA has issued advice to clubs and counties for activities that are permissible and not permissible in 2021 until further notice. Under Level 5 of the plan for living with Covid-19, only individual training is permitted for GAA clubs. Neither adult or underage teams may train collectively & club games are not permitted. These restrictions will remain in place until at least January 31.

NEW AGE GROUPS: Limerick GAA have confirmed that they will play underage hurling and football competitions at uneven ages in 2021 in line with national policy. This new policy came into effect from this January 2021. So, all teams move to the uneven numbers (U7, U9, U11, U13, U15 & U17, etc). In Limerick, the U7, U9 and U11 age grades will come under the remit of Coaching & Games. The U13, U15 and U17 age grades will be planned by County Bord na nÓg. Feile now reverts to U15 level. Formats, days, dates etc are being organised at the moment and further details will be circulated to the clubs at later dates.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The next & final Draw will take place on Saturday January 30 - best to luck to any of our members in the draw. 1st Prize €10,000, 2nd Prize €3,000, 3rd Prize €2,000 with 26 additional cash prizes of €500 €250 & €100.

CRECORA-MANISTER

CONDOLENCES: The club would like to offer its condolences to the Burke family on the passing of Noreen Crampton (née Burke) late of Dartford, UK and formerly of Mungret village. Noreen is a sister of Seán Burke and aunt of Joe Burke. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis.

RETURN TO TRAINING: The GAA has issued advice to clubs and counties for activities that are permissible and not permissible in 2021 until further notice. Under Level 5 of the plan for living with Covid-19, only individual training is permitted for GAA clubs. Neither adult or underage teams may train collectively & club games are not permitted. These restrictions will remain in place until at least January 31

MEMBERSHIP: You can now pay your annual club membership of €40 online via KlubFunder. This year there is an early bird rate of €40 if you pay before 1st Marchand this increases to €55 thereafter.

FUNDING APPROVAL: Fundraising efforts continue in order to deliver this project, which is the first phase in the proposed development works which will benefit GAA and Camogie players across all ages at Crecora Manister GAA pitch, in addition to the local community. A reminder that contributions are already starting to come in to the stand alone fund account being operated jointly between the GAA Club and Camogie Clubs, and we thank those early donors for their support. Phase 2 will see an application for Sports Capital Funding hopefully in early 2021 to progress pitch improvements and developments, and own funding of approximately €45,000 will be needed to complete all items, in conjunction with grant aid. Please help us by contributing now to our fundraising efforts either by lodging directly to our Development Fund Account with Bank of Ireland on IBAN: IE26 BOFI 9044 9947 4969 71.

AGE GROUPS: Limerick GAA have confirmed that they will play underage hurling and football competitions at uneven ages in 2021 in line with national policy. This new policy came into effect from this January 2021. So, all teams move to the uneven numbers (U7, U9, U11, U13, U15 & U17, etc). In Limerick, the U7, U9 and U11 age grades will come under the remit of Coaching & Games. The U13, U15 and U17 age grades will be planned by County Bord na nÓg. Feile now reverts to U15 level. Formats, days, dates etc are being organised at the moment and further details will be circulated to the clubs at later dates.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The next edition of the Club Limerick Draw will take place on January 30. Best of luck to any of our members in the draw. 1st Prize €10,000, 2nd Prize €3,000, 3rd Prize €2,000 with 26 additional cash prizes of €500 €250 & €100.

CROOM

AGM: We are delighted to announce that Alan Sheerin is going to be the new club chairman. He is taking over from Richie O’Kelly. We would like to thank Richie for all of the hard work he did during his time as club chairman.

CHAIRMAN: A Message from the New Club Chairman: “I want to thank Richie for the great work that he did during his time as Chairman. My goals will be to continue the development of Croom Gaa both on and off the field of play with particular emphasis on getting more people to get actively involved in both administration and coaching in the club. Our underage teams have made great progress under the guidance of PJ O Mahony, Breda O Dwyer and all our coaches and its so important to continue this and grow this development even further. Our ladies football club is after a very successful first season and Croom Gaa will continue to promote the growth of ladies football in our club. Also in these very unpredictable times it will be very important to ensure the club will be financially stable over the years to come especially since the new development of our grounds is nearing the final phases. I am Iooking forward to working with all of the members of Croom Gaa.”

LOTTO: Numbers drawn- 21, 23, 26, 27. No jackpot winners. Lucky dips - ABC c/o. Tom Kiely , Con Kiely , Conor Shanahan Carrigeen , John Liston Donoman , Seamus Twomey c/o Alan Sheerin. Thanks to all those who support our draw and other fundraising efforts. Due to Covid restrictions the Lotto draws will be suspended until further notice

DROMIN-ATHLACCA

COVID: Again this week, our Club continues to adhere to Government and HSE Guidelines which places restrictions all club activity until further notice. This means that neither adult nor underage teams may train collectively. Individual training only is permitted. Club games are not permitted and GAA club facilities must remain closed. Indoor meetings are to be rescheduled. We do appreciagte your cooperation and we will keep you updated of any changes. Don’t forget during this difficult time our club committee is committed to helping people in our community. Dromin Athlacca GAA has set up a Covid-19 Support Group to provide support and assistance to our community and to support local business. If you or your family require any support or assistance during this pandemic then don't hesitate to contact us by phone or social media. You can call (086) 0420950 who will coordinate the collection and delivery of shopping, medicine or fuel. Efforts to follow HSE guidelines and maintain appropriate Social Distancing will be adhered to.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The next Club Limerick Draw will take place on Saturday January 30. This will be the final draw in the current competition. The Jackpot prize will again be 10,000e with lots of cash prizes available. Dromin Athlacca GAA would like to thank all of you that have entered already as 50% of funds go to each local club.

LOTTO: There was no winner in this weeks Club Lotto Draw. Numbers drawn were 1, 2, 6, and 17. Lucky dip winners were Joan Walsh 40e, Tony Power €20 and Catherine O Regan €20. Next weeks Draw will take place on January 24. Best of luck to all entries.

CONGRATS: Parishioner Marie Curtin announced her retirement from professional sport this week. Her lengthy sporting career saw her play professional soccer in America and Norway and played at this highest level in Ireland and represented her country at senior level on 45 occasions. Marie has had a versatile and exciting career for over 20 years and her dedication and commitment is to be commended. We wish Marie every happiness and good health as she embarks on her retirement.

FR CASEYS

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The next Club Limerick Draw will take place on Saturday January 30 and this will be the final draw for the current term. Once more there will be a jackpot prize of €10,000 up for grabs as well an Exclusive Star Prize and a host of cash prizes. Many thanks to all the club members who have joined the draw to date. The cost is only €10 per draw with €5 going directly back to your local nominated club.

FUND-RAISER: Fr Caseys GAA Club are currently collecting the final names for our new Friends of Fr Caseys sign which will be erected this summer in our club grounds. This attractive sign will contain the names of all those who have supported this fundraiser meaning future generations can see your generosity towards our local GAA Club. All funds raised will go towards the future development of our club grounds. Further information including a list of upcoming and recently completed upgrade projects within the club can be viewed on our club website www.frcaseysgaa.ie. Placing your name on the sign will cost €100 for an individual or couple and €150 for a family name. To submit your name please contact any committee member or email the club secretary at secretary.frcaseys.limerickgaa.ie. We really appreciate your support for this vital fundraiser and would be grateful if you can help spread the word to family & friends.

SPIN AND WIN: Due to current restrictions Fr. Caseys Spin & Win Draw is postponed until further notice. All purchased tickets will be valid for the next draw when resumed and yearly ticket holders will also be accommodated accordingly. Stay safe and healthy

CONDOLENCES: Fr. Caseys GAA Club would like to offer its deepest sympathy to the Casey family on the recent passing of Mary Casey, Rockchapel. Her sons Donal and Gerry have been heavily connected with our football club in recent decades in management, coaching and committee roles. May she rest in peace. Fr Caseys GAA Club would also like to offer its deepest sympathy to the Ahern family on the recent passing of Gerard Ahern, Chicago and formerly Convent Street. His brother Billy is our current Club President and his nephew John is the former Bord na Nog chairman. May he rest in peace.

GALTEE GAELS

AGM: The annual general meeting of Galtee Gaels Club Na nÓg will take place remotely on this Friday January 22 at 8pm using Microsoft Teams. Attendees need to have access to a laptop or mobile device with a reliable internet connection to attend the AGM. An email address is required when setting up a Microsoft Teams account and that email address is required to be invited to the AGM. Please text your request and email address to Eric at 086-8065598 as soon as possible. It is important that as many parents, officials and supporters login for the AGM.

CHANGE OF AGE GROUPS: This season the underage competitions will move to the uneven ages, the non competitive ages 7,9,11 these will run by the County Coaching and Games Committee while the under 13,15,and 17 which is now minor will be run by County Board Na nÓg there will also be under 19 and 21 competitions and they will be under the senior County Board. At present it looks like Galtee Gaels will not have the numbers to field at under seventeen level, parents of the under seventeen players should contact Secretary Eric Kelly on 086-8065598 or Chairman Martin Casey 086-6054736.

RIP: The club would like to extend their sympathy to Moss Lane and Nora Butler on the passing of their Brother Liam, also to Gerard Mullins of Inchacoumbe on the passing of his Mother Mary. The club would like to extend their sympathy to the McManus and Ledbetter Families on the passing of Emma. Ar leis Lamh Dé go raibh Na h-Amanacha.

GERALD GRIFFINS

MEMBERSHIP: Our Membership forum is now up and running if you wish to pay your membership online, please log in to Foireann. You can also pay your membership direct to Teresa, Sharon, Gary, Gerard or Pakie. Rates for 2021 are as follows. €50 - Working Player/ Adult, €30 - School Going Player, €20 - U/18 Player, €25 - Non-Player, €65 - Family Membership 2 Adults/ Children.

PA MCCOY RIP: Patrick (Pa) McCoy died on the 9th of January 2021 at his home in Curramore House, Loughill after a long illness, borne with courage and dignity and with the help of his loving family. For most of his long life he was both a player, an active member and officer of Gerald Griffins GAA Club. He was a prominent member of our victorious Minor Football Team that brought the County Minor title to West Limerick in 1950. He played centre back on our Senior Team for many years. He was an outstanding player on a Glin/Ballyhahill combination that won the County Junior Title in 1955. Unfortunately, a serious knee injury which occurred while playing with the club put an end to his playing career. He was a man of many talents. He married Kitty (Barrett) and began rearing a family. He devoted his life to farming; early on he learned to adopt to modern farming practices and went on to become one of the most successful dairy farmers in the area. But it is as an active member of Gerald Griffins GAA Club that Pa will always be remembered by all GAA followers. During the period of field purchase and development Pa was a prominent member of our finance committee, he gave his advice, his time and labour and supplied his own machinery to the project at times. He also worked hard promoting the Mackey Development draw and he sold tickets for our own Club Development draw every week without fail. He was a selector during the ‘Pat Lane Era’ in the 1990’s when we won two West Titles and one County Title. Pa was the strong voice in the selection team. At times he had a roguish sense of humour; He once compared the performance of one of our prominent players to ‘A black stick standing in a field’. It was the funniest and most outrageous comparison you could imagine, but it brought a lot of laughter and ‘slagging’ during after match celebrations with everybody and not least among the two protagonists themselves – they never fell out, but it showed how serious Pa took his task of picking what he thought would be the best fifteen on the day.He never missed committee meetings, he always got involved in discussions and his ideas would be genuine, intelligent, and well thought out. He was courteous but firm; he respected other people’s opinions and would always try and get consensus at the end of the meetings. Pa’s sons Seamus and Richard were prominent players with Gerald Griffins for many years, and daughters Mary and Marguerite were prominent players with Gerald Griffins Ladies Football Team. On behalf of the members of Gerald Griffins Club we extend our sincere sympathy to Pa’s wife Kitty, daughters Mary, Marguerite and Patricia, sons Seamus and Richard and all the extended family. Ar Dheis Dé go raibh anam dílis.

AGM: Gerald Griffins AGM December 20. The following Officers were ratified for 2021 Chairperson- Gary Thompson, Secretary- Teresa Cregan-Stack, Child Protection Officer- Michelle Thompson, PRO- Cormac Thompson, Joint PRO- Luke Kelly, Treasurer- John Lynch, Asst. Treasurer- Gerard Reidy, Vice- Chairperson- Jack Fitzgerald, Asst. Secretary- James Hynes. A presentation was made by Chairman Gary Thompson to former secretary Wayne Fitzgerald to thank him for the massive contribution he has made to the club as secretary over the past 5 years. Wayne is stepping down from the role this year to take up a new role as secretary of the County Football Board. We wish Wayne all the best in his new role.

HOSPITAL-HERBERTSTOWN

AGM: We would like to thank all our outgoing club officers for their time and dedication during their tenure. After our recent Club AGM the following committee members were elected: Senior Club: Chairman: William Fox, Secretary: Des Hanly, Assistant Secretary: Johnny McAuliffe, Treasurer: Pat Foley, Assistant Treasurer: Sean Deegan, PRO: Alison McCaffrey, Registrar: Geraldine O'Donoghue, Irish Officer: Mary Dillon, Childrens Officer: Brian Mulcahy, Coaching Officer: Patrick Jones, Healthy Club Officer: Alison McCaffrey. Bord Na Nog Chairman: Kevin O'Connor, Bord na nOg Secretary: Shane Markham, Bord na nOg Treasurer: Ivor McCaffrey.

LOTTO: Our club lotto draw has been suspended for the moment due to the current level of restrictions in place. All tickets purchased will be included in the next draw. Thank you to our sellers and ticket buyers for your continued support.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: To join the January please contact Pat Foley 0868593838. Thank you to all our members for your continued support.

POSTER COMPETITION: Attention all our talented young club members. Would you like to design our club's "No Smoking" poster as part of our Healthy Clubs Initiative. And be in with a chance to win a cool club gear bag. If so, just design your poster entry on an A4 sheet adding a slogan of your choice. We look forward to seeing all the amazing competition entries. Best of luck everyone.Closing date February 10. Entries can be posted online on social media remember to tag the club or send them to pro.hospitalherb...gaa.ie

STEPS: H-H Bord na Nog Step Counts (healthy clubs initiative) We commenced the Every Step Counts Challenge on January 13. This year Irish Life Financial Services is teaming up with the GAA’s Community & Health department to create a challenge for clubs and community members to increase our physical activity. This challenge can be done individually and in line with government recommendations within 5km of your home. Please download the mylife app and join your club in this challenge. This challenge will run for 7 weeks.

CONDOLENCES: The Club would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the Carroll family on their recent bereavement. May Nóra Rest in Peace.

KILTEELY-DROMKEEN

COMMUNITY: The Club extends our help to the entire community during these tough times. Please contact us if you need any assistance, contact Robert Holmes or Noel O Dea.

NEW AGE GRADES: Limerick GAA have confirmed that they will play underage hurling and football competitions at uneven ages in 2021 in line with national policy. This new policy came into effect from this January 2021. So, all teams move to the uneven numbers (U7, U9, U11, U13, U15 & U17, etc). In Limerick, the U7, U9 and U11 age grades will come under the remit of Coaching & Games. The U13, U15 and U17 age grades will be planned by County Bord na nÓg. Feile now reverts to U15 level. Formats, days, dates etc are being organised at the moment and further details will be circulated to the clubs at later dates.

LOTTO: Due to the current restrictions our Lotto is suspended until further notice.

MONALEEN

OUTREACH TEAM: Monaleen Covid-19 outreach team have made a number of runs to Centra Monaleen & SuperValu Castletroy. We’re happy to support our community in these challenging times. Contact Alan at 087 7766022 or Caroline at 087 6448807.

OPERATION TRANSFORMATION: As Operation Transformation began recentlyt, Monaleen GAA are taking part in The MyLife “Every Step Counts” challenge. As a result of the Covid restrictions, you can walk in your own time while capturing your steps via App against the Monaleen GAA Club. Each club, their members & the wider community are being asked to collectively walk 4,000 Km’s*, which is approximately the distance around Ireland! Clubs who hit the 4000km milestone will be entered into a prize draw with €2,500, €1,500 and €1,000 O'Neills vouchers t obe won per province. To join download the App MyLife by Irish Life (Irish Life-Every Step Counts Challenge). Once registered, scroll down to the challenge click to select Munster & then select Monaleen GAA. This will ensure that all steps will be registered against the Monaleen GAA club. All are welcome & Happy walking! Thanks from the Monaleen GAA Healthy Club Committee.

100-DAY CHALLENGE: On behalf of the healthy club committee we would propose encouraging the community to get involved in 100 day walking challenge - 30 mins a day for 100 days. A great way to pass away the restrictions with Covid while getting some fresh air- great for everyone’s mental health! This is not instead of operation transformation. To register click https://www.newstalk.com/

LOTTO: The latest Lotto draw took place on Thursday, January 14 with the jackpot standing at €20,000. Winners of the €50 lucky dips were J. Hayes, Woodhaven; A Finnegan, Oakfield; P. Fitzgerald, Oakfield. Thank you for your continued support.

MUNGRET ST PAULS

STEPS: Well done to our 29 entrants in this challenge. We are doing fantastic with a steady pace and currently in 25th place. The GAA Healthy Club ‘Every Step Counts’ Challenge in partnership with Irish Life’s MyLife App started on Wednesday, January 13 and will run for 7 weeks. In each province there are 3x O'Neills vouchers up for grabs - €2,500, €1,500 & €1,000. Any club that tracks more than 4,000km during the challenge will be entered into the prize draw in their province.

NEW AGE FORMATS: Limerick GAA have confirmed that they will be play underage hurling and football competitions at uneven ages in 2021 in line with national policy. GAA policy now stipulates that counties operate competitions at the U13, U15, U-7 age grades as 'a minimum requirement'. So all teams move to the uneven numbers (U-7, U-9, U-11, U-13, U-15 & U-17). In Limerick the U-7, U-9 and U-11 age grades will come under the remit of Coaching & Games. The U-13, U-15 and U-17 age grades will be planned by County Bord na nOg. Feile now reverts to U-15 level.

REGISTRATION: The club registration is now open on Clubforce. All registration will take place on line. There are a few changes to the registration, we would advise you to please read carefully which membership you will require for the year.

CONDOLENCES: Our sympathies to the O'Brien family on the passing of Noel Hickey, father to Clodagh, father in law to Kieran, grandfather to players Mark, Ronan and Faye. Ar dhéis Dé go raibh a anam.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: Support your Local Club & Join the Club Limerick Draw. Next Draw Saturday January 30. 1st Prize €10,000, 2nd Prize €3,000, 3rd Prize €2,000 – 26 Additional Cash Prizes of €500 €250 & €100.

NA PIARSAIGH

LOTTO: Our weekly lotto is back up and running and the jackpot is now at €4200. The numbers drawn last week were 01, 07, 18, 25. No jackpot winner but 3 lucky dip winners were Tom Martin, Kevin Daly and Shane O Neill. Sellers prize went to Mick Lynch. Get your ticket online at €2 each or 3 for €5.

A RETURN TO ACTIVITIES: The GAA have given advice to all clubs of what is permissible during this current Level 5 lockdown. Individual training is only permitted at this point with no collective or team training allowed. Club games are also out of the equation. The restrictions will remain in place until at least January 31. Please adhere to the guidelines and keep your social distancing and hand washing going. More advice to follow in the coming weeks.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The next Club Limerick Draw will take on Saturday January 30. Best of luck to all our members. If you are not a member of the draw you may join at any time by logging onto our website at www.napiarsaighgaa.com and click on membership

ALL STARS: The All Star nominees for this past season were announced and it was great to see that our senior hurling captain Will O’Donoghue has been nominated in the midfield position. Will had an excellent season with Limerick and is truly deserving of this nomination. We wish him well at the awards ceremony.

Congratulations to the 13 other Limerick hurlers who were nominated on a truly magnificent year for Limerick. Gearoid Hegarty also is in line for the Hurler of the year with stiff opposition from Stephen Bennett and Tony Kelly. We wish all the nominees the very best wishes

MEMBERSHIP: The annual membership of Na Piarsaigh GAA Club is now due. You may pay yours online.

OOLA

COVID-19: In accordance with Level 5 restrictions currently in place all club activities are suspended until January 31 when it will be reviewed. We remind all our members to continue to follow the government advice to remain at home and exercise within your 5 km.

SPLIT THE POT: Last week's winner of Oola GAA/LGFA “Split the Pot” was Josh Ryan. The prize was €583. This week our Split the Pot draw will take place on Friday. Envelopes can be bought from business in the village and club members. You can also enter online at www.oolagaa.com

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: Oola GAA would like to thank everyone for your continued support for the Club Limerick Draw. Support Oola GAA and join today ,the 10th Club Limerick Draw will take place on January 30.

STEPS: A great start for Oola GAA in the My Life, every step counts. You can still join, download the App MyLife by Irish Life (Irish Life-Every Step Counts Challenge). Once registered, scroll down to the Challenge, click to select Munster & then select Oola GAA & LGFA . This will ensure that all steps will be registered against the Oola GAA club. Each club, their members & the wider community are being asked to collectively walk 4,000 Km’s, which is approximately the distance around Ireland ! Clubs who hit the 4000km milestone will be entered into a prize draw with €2,500, €1,500 and €1,000 O'Neill s vouchers to be won per province. As a result of the Covid restrictions, you can walk in your own time while capturing your steps via My Life App against the Oola GAA Club.

PATRICKSWELL

LAST MAN STANDING: The Senior Hurlers are running an exciting "Last Man Standing" competition based on the Premier League scores. The first round commences on Tuesday January 26 and the entry fee is €10. Please contact Mark Carmody by Direct Message on his platforms - Facebook: mark.carmody.7 or Instagram: camstagram1993 or Twitter: caam1993

ALL-STARS: Congratulations to Diarmaid Byrnes, Cian Lynch and Aaron Gillane for receiving All-Star 2020 nominations. Best of luck in the awards ceremony.

ST BRIGIDS LADIES FOOTBALL

STEPS: With the challenge only approaching the end of week one St Brigid’s have already clocked up over 700km. If you have a device that tracks your steps daily and you want to get involved, all you have to do is download the ‘My Life App’ and Join St Brigid’s team in the Munster Gaa challenge. The app is having some slight issues at present, if you are experiencing any of these issues please email supportmylife.irishlife.ie . Don’t forget to tag us in your photos on your walk.

DEVELOPMENT: We are looking for people to join our development committee which was recently set up this year. If you have an interest in the future of the club please contact us or email pro.stbrigidsgmail.com

PLAYERS: Have you a daughter that is aged 5 or upwards that has an interest in playing ladies football? If so email us today and we would love to welcome you on board.

We have teams from u6 up to senior level. If you are over the age of 25 and haven’t played competitive football in the last 3 years and love the fun and social side of our game, then mothers and others could be for you. Due to covid 19 all teams are on hold but as soon as restrictions allow all our teams will be up and running.

ST PATRICKS

AGM: The Club AGM will be held on Monday January 25 at 8pm. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions the AGM will be held online, those who wish to attend the meeting online are asked to email secretary.stpa...@gaa.ie before this coming Friday to arrange a link to attend.

ALL STARS: Massive well done to our clubman Gearoid Hegarty, who has been nominated for an Allstar and the PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the year for 2020 along with Tony Kelly and Stephen Bennett- which will be chosen by their inter county playing colleagues. Richly deserved for Gearoid and it would be a huge personal achievement to add these awards to his growing list of accolades.

COVID-19: Level 5 restrictions are currently ongoing and there is no club activity at present. It is hoped the GAA will have further clarification on the roadmap for the 2021 season in the weeks ahead. The club is always available for anybody who needs assistance at this current time and will gladly help anyone in the community who are affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and need our assistance.