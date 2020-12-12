Limerick GAA inter-county trio in championship action this Saturday

A TRIO of Limerick GAA inter-county teams are in championship action this Saturday afternoon.

In the LIT Gaelic Grounds the county minor footballers and U20 hurlers play in a double-header, while the minor hurlers are in action in Thurles.

All that comes 24-hours before Limerick play in the All-Ireland SHC final in Croke Park.

All four games behind closed doors of course!

Twice Covid-19 has already forced the minor and U20 fixtures to be postponed but in the past week came confirmation that they were to see pre-Christmas action.

Originally due into action over seven months ago and then they were within days of action in October but on both occasions Covid-19 lockdowns inferred.

Munster MFC

Limerick v Waterford

LIT Gaelic Grounds at 1pm

The U17 footballers play Waterford in a quarter final fixture - live on the Munster GAA website.

If victorious Limerick would play the Munster MFC semi final the following Wednesday night, December 16 at 7pm against Clare or Tipperary.

The 2020 Munster MFC final is set for Tuesday December 22.

See Limerick's team here

The side is managed by Joe Lee of Newcastle West. His coach-selectors are Dave Lavin (Adare), Paudie McCarthy (St Kierans), John O'Grady (Oola) and Stephen Lavin (Adare). Also part of the backroom team are strength and conditioning coach James O'Leary, Martin O'Sullivan (Newcastle West) on logistics, and physio Angela Hogan.

Galbally's Eoin McGrath as team captain, with Ballysteen's Padhraic McMahon the vice captain.

Just four of the panel remain from last year - Eoin McGrath, Frank Corcoran, James Killian and Michael O'Mahony.

PANEL: Darragh O’Connor, Ciaran Uwaste, Frank Corcoran, Oisin Moss, James Killian, Darragh Bridgeman, Colin Rochford (all Mungret St Pauls), Eoin McGrath, Cathal O’Mahony, Paddy Kennedy, Owen O’Sullivan (all Galbally), Kevin Lane, Sam Quigley, Cathal Harnett (all Fr Caseys), Sean Geraghty and Oisin Enright (both Newcastle West), Padhraic McMahon and David O'Shaughnessy (both Ballysteen), Finn Clancy and Diarmuid Dennehy (both Bruff), Sean Ryan and Shane Fitzgerald (both St Kierans); Michael O'Mahony (Adare), Andrew Kearns (Caherconlish), Liam O’Donnell (Cappamore), Ciaran O’Sullivan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), Sam Riordan (Crecora-Manister), Kenny Lynch (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Zach McCarthy (Galtee Gaels), Hugh O'Donnell (Gerald Griffins), Gary Sheehan (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Darragh Murray (Monaleen).

Munster MHC

Limerick v Cork

Semple Stadium at 1pm

The county U17 hurlers play Cork in in Thurles at 1pm in a semi final tie - live online on TG4 YouTube.

See Limerick team here

Victory would send Limerick into a Sunday December 20 final against Waterford or Tipperary.

Diarmuid Mullins (Mungret) is in his second year as Limerick minor manager. He has Andrew O'Shaughnessy (Kilmallock), Tommy Quaid (Effin) and Ger Barry (Killeedy) as his coach-selectors.

Eight of the panel remain from last year - 2020 captain Adam English and vice-captain Ronan Lyons; Liam Lynch, Ethan Hurley, Patrick O'Donovan, John Kirby, Luke O'Connor and Ned Quinn.

PANEL: Joseph Fitzgerald, Lochlann McHale, Ronan Lyons (all Monaleen); Barry Duff, Billy Molyneaux, Liam Lynch (all Mungret St Pauls); Dylan Lynch, John Fitzgerald, Vince Harrington (all Na Piarsaigh); Ethan Hurley, Michael Blashkiv, Con Hayes (all Newcastle West); Darragh Butler, Josh Keating and Patrick Finn (all Bruff); Eoin McCormack, Patrick O'Donovan, Sean Canning (all Effin); Luke O'Connor and Ned Quinn (both Ballybrown); Adam English and Tomás Lynch (both Doon); Eoin Harmon and John Kirby (both Patrickswell), Sean O'Neill (Blackrock), Sean Whelan (Cappamore), Cian Scully (Dromin-Athlacca-Banogue), David Boyce (Feenagh-Kilmeedy), Liam Dennehy (Glenroe), Thomas Sheahan (Killeedy), Shane O'Brien (Kilmallock), Eoin Cleary (Knockainey), Michael Sheahan (Rathkeale), Adam Fitzgerald (Templeglantine).

Munster U20 Hurling

Limerick v Cork

LIT Gaelic Grounds at 4.30

Limerick will meet Cork in a semi final tie that will be televised live on TG4.

See Limerick's team here

In the other semi final, on Tuesday December 15, Tipperary and Waterford meet at 7pm in Fraher Field Dungarvan.

The winners will contest the Munster U20 Hurling Final on Wednesday December 23 at 7.30pm.

There are four members of the current senior panel in the U20 ranks - Jason Gillane, Josh Considine, Brian O'Grady and Mark Quinlan.

This quartet will play at U20 level on Saturday and will then be part of the extended senior panel in Croke Park 24-hours later.

Na Piarsaigh's Beary is in his second year as manager.

His coach-selectors are James Ryan (Garryspillane), Paudie O'Brien (Kilmallock), Paul Browne (Bruff), Ger Downes (Knockaderry) and Aaron Murphy (Hospital-Herbertstown).

Mark Lyons and Leo Morrison are the S&C coaches.

The remainder of the backroom team are Joe Hannon (Liaison Officer/Kitman), John English (Kitman), Stephen Corridan (Physio), Mark van Drumpt (Physio), Ger Lane (Medical), Eanna McGarrigle (Performance Analysis), Richard Lenihan (Performance Analysis) and Laoise Bennis (Nutritionist).

Doon's Jack Ryan is team captain.

PANEL: Bryan Heavey, Dylan O'Shea, Calum Sheehan, Ryan Tobin, Mark Quinlan (all Garryspillane); Calvin Carroll, Josh Considine, Jason Gillane, Patrick Kirby (all Patrickswell); Bob Purcell, Cormac Ryan, Jack Ryan (all Doon); Sean Long, Emmet McEvoy, Adam McNamara (all Na Piarsaigh); Kevin Bonar and Danny O'Leary (both Bruff); Frank Costelloe and Michael Keane (both Adare); Colin Coughlan and Aidan O'Connor (both Ballybrown); Michael Martin and Daniel Owens (both Ballybricken-Bohermore); Cathal Downes and Liam Griffin (both Kildimo-Pallaskenry); Daithi Heffernan and Jimmy Quilty (both Blackrock); Louis Dee (Mungret), Padraig Harnett (Ahane), Ben Herlihy (Castletown-Ballyagran), Mark McCarthy (Templeglantine), Jack Nicholas (Murroe-Boher), Bryan Nix (Newcastle West), Paudie O'Connor (Kilmallock), Sean O'Connor (Granagh-Ballingarry), Kyran O'Donnell (Pallasgreen), Brian O'Grady (Kilteely-Dromkeen), Oisin O'Grady (Hospital-Herbertstown), Cathal O'Neill (Crecora-Manister).