Senior quartet in Limerick team for Munster U20 hurling championship semi final with Cork

THERE are four members of the county senior panel in the Limerick U20 hurling team to play Cork in the Munster semi final.

The sides meet this Saturday (4.30) in the LIT Gaelic Grounds in the provincial semi final.

In the Limerick team are Jason Gillane, Brian O'Grady, Mark Quinlan and Josh Considine, who are all members of John Kiely's extended senior panel and will be in Croke Park 24-hours after this U20 clash for the All-Ireland SHC final.

The team is captained by Jack Ryan.

Just four of the starting team remain from last season's team - Jason Gillane, Josh Considine, Jack Ryan and Dylan O’Shea.

Manager Paul Beary is in his second season as Limerick U20 manager. He is joined by coach-selectors; Paul Browne (Bruff), Aaron Murphy (Hospital-Herbertstown),Paudie O’Brien (Kilmallock), James Ryan (Garryspillane), and Ger Downes (Knockaderry). Mark Lyons is Strength & Conditioning coach. Elsewhere in the backroom there are Joe Hannon (Liaison Officer), Ger Lane (Medical), Stephen Corridan (Physio), Richard Lenihan and Eanna McGarrigle (both performance analysis).

In the other semi final, on Tuesday December 15, Tipperary and Waterford meet at 7pm in Fraher Field Dungarvan.

The winners will contest the Munster U20 Hurling Final on Wednesday December 23 at 7.30pm.

LIMERICK U20: Jason Gillane (Patrickswell); Jimmy Quilty (Blackrock), Brian O’Grady (Kilteely-Dromkeen), Ben Herlihy (Castletown-Ballyagran); Mark Quinlan (Garryspillane), Cormac Ryan (Doon), Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown); Kevin Bonar (Bruff), Josh Considine (Patrickswell); Cathal Downes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Dylan O’Shea (Garryspillane), Jack Ryan (Doon); Aidan O’Connor (Ballybrown), Cathal O’Neill (Crecora-Manister), Bryan Nix (Newcastle West). Subs: Louis Dee (Mungret St Pauls), Calvin Carroll (Patrickswell), Padraig Harnett (Ahane), Michael Keane (Adare), Sean Long (Na Piarsaigh), Mark McCarthy (Templeglantine), Jack Nicholas (Murroe-Boher), Danny O’Leary (Bruff), Bob Purcell (Doon). Extended panel: Frank Costelloe (Adare), Liam Griffin (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Brian Heavey (Garryspillane), Daithi Heffernan (Blackrock), Patrick Kirby (Patrickswell), Michael Martin (Ballybricken-Bohermore), Emmet McEvoy (Na Piarsaigh), Adam McNamara (Na Piarsaigh), Padraig O’Connor (Kilmallock), Sean O’Connor (Granagh-Ballingarry), Kyran O’Donnell (Pallasgreen), Oisin O’Grady (Hospital-Herbertstown), Daniel Owens (Ballybricken-Bohermore), Calum Sheehan (Garryspillane), Ryan Tobin (Garryspillane).