Limerick minor team for Munster hurling championship semi final with Cork

THE Limerick team for Saturday's Munster minor hurling championship semi final has been named.

The Diarmuid Mullins managed side face the Donal Og Cusack managed Cork in Thurles at 1pm - the game will be live on TG4 YouTube.

Victory would send Limerick into a Sunday December 20 final against Waterford or Tipperary.

The Limerick U17s are captained by Adam English, with Ronan Lyons as vice-captain.

Seven of the starting team remain from last year's panel - Adam English, Ronan Lyons, Liam Lynch, Ethan Hurley, Patrick O'Donovan, John Kirby and Luke O'Connor.

Limerick are the defending Munster minor hurling champions and bidding to reach an seventh Munster MHC final in eight years for Limerick.

Manager Mullins is in his second year at the helm. He is joined by coaches-selectors: Andrew O’Shaughnessy (Kilmallock), Ger Barry (Killeedy), Thomas Quaid (Effin) and Strength & Conditioning coach Darragh Droog (Limerick Hurling Academy).

Completing the backroom team are Liaison Officer: Neil Clifford (Monaleen), Kitman: Declan Gillane (Patrickswell), Performance Analyst: Patrick Keane (Newcastle West), Stats: Alan Kelly (Templeglantine), Mike Cotter (Bruree), Limerick Hurling Academy: Paul Browne (Bruff), Patrick Jones (Hospital-Herbertstown), Medical Officer: John Daly (St Patricks), Physio: Kevin Hartigan.

LIMERICK: Tomás Lynch (Doon); Joseph Fitzgerald (Monaleen, Vince Harrington (Na Piarsaigh), Ronan Lyons (Monaleen); Billy Molyneaux (Mungret St Pauls), Ethan Hurley (Newcastle West), Sean Whelan (Cappamore); John Kirby (Patrickswell), Barry Duff (Mungret St Pauls); Adam English (Doon), Liam Lynch (Mungret St Pauls), Shane O'Brien (Kilmallock); Luke O'Connor (Ballybrown), Patrick O'Donovan (Effin), Dylan Lynch (Na Piarsaigh). Subs: Michael Sheahan (Rathkeale), Ned Quinn (Ballybrown), Josh Keating (Bruff), Liam Dennehy (Glenroe), Eoin Harmon (Patrickswell), Séan O'Neill (Blackrock), Patrick Finn (Bruff), John Fitzgerald (Na Piarsaigh), David Boyce (Feenagh-Kilmeedy). Extended panel: Adam Fitzgerald (Templeglantine), Cian Scully (Dromin-Athlacca-Banogue), Con Hayes (Newcastle West), Darragh Butler (Bruff), Eoin Cleary (Knockainey), Eoin McCormack (Effin), Lochlann McHale (Monaleen), Michael Blashkiv (Newcastle West), Sean Canning (Effin), Thomas Sheahan (Killeedy).

CORK: Brion Saunderson (Midleton); Shane Kingston (Ballinora), Ciarmhac Smyth (Midleton), Kevin Lyons (Ballygarvan); Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), Ben O’Connor (St Finbarrs), Michael Mullins (Whitechurch); Brian Keating (Ballincollig), James Dwyer (Ballincollig); Alex Quirke (Midleton), Colin Walsh (Kanturk), Tadhg O’Connell (Ballincollig), Ben Cunningham (St Finbarrs), Mark Howell (Douglas), Eoin O’Leary (Glen Rovers). Subs: Dylan Costine (St Colmans), Adam Walsh (Bride Rovers), Culann Geary (Youghal), Dáire Burke (Douglas), Darragh O'Sullivan (Ballinhassig), Diarmuid Healy (Lisgoold), Jack Leahy (Kiltha Óg)

Tommy Walsh (Kanturk), William Buckley (St Finbarrs)