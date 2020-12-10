Limerick minor football named to play Waterford in Munster quarter final tie

THE Limerick minor football team to play Waterford has been named.

The sides meet in the Munster championship quarter final this Saturday (1pm) in the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

Just four of the team remain from last year's panel - Eoin McGrath, Frank Corcoran, James Killian and Michael O'Mahony.

If victorious Limerick would play the Munster MFC semi final next Wednesday night, December 16 at 7pm against Clare or Tipperary.

The 2020 Munster MFC final is set for Tuesday December 22.

The side is managed by Joe Lee of Newcastle West. His coach-selectors are Dave Lavin (Adare), Paudie McCarthy (St Kierans), John O'Grady (Oola) and Stephen Lavin (Adare).

Galbally's Eoin McGrath as team captain, with Ballysteen's Padhraic McMahon the vice captain.

LIMERICK: Kevin Lane (Fr Caseys); Zach McCarthy (Galtee Gaels), Frank Corcoran (Mungret St Pauls), Sean Ryan (St Kierans); Eoin McGrath (Galbally), Cathal O'Mahony (Galbally), Ciaran O'Sullivan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon); Padhraic McMahon (Ballysteen), Darragh Murray (Monaleen); Paddy Kennedy (Galbally), James Killian (Mungret St Pauls), Michael O'Mahony (Adare); Darragh Bridgeman (Mungret St Pauls), Gary Sheehan (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), David O'Shaughnessy (Ballysteen). Subs: Finn Clancy (Bruff), Diarmuid Dennehy (Bruff), Oisin Enright (Newcastle West), Andrew Kearns (Caherconlish), Oisin Moss (Mungret St Pauls), Liam O’Donnell (Cappamore), Sam Quigley (Fr Caseys), Colin Rochford (Mungret St Pauls), Ciaran Uwaste (Mungret St Pauls). Extended panel: Cathal Hartnett (Fr Caseys), Shane Fitzgerald (St Kierans), Sean Geraghty (Newcastle West), Kenny Lynch (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Darragh O'Connor (Mungret St Pauls), Hugh O'Donnell (Gerald Griffins), Eoin O'Sullivan (Galbally), Sam Riordan (Creocra-Manister).