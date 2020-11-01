Digital match programme for Limerick v Tipperary Munster hurling semi final

MUNSTER GAA officials have uploaded a digital match programme for Sunday's Munster Senior Hurling Championship semi final between Limerick and Tipperary.

The Pairc Ui Chaoimh hurling clash throws in at 4pm and the game will be televised live by RTE.

Munster GAA have produced a 20-page online match programme.

Click here to download digital programme.

Individual programmes can also be purchased - details here