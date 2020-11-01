Limerick and Tipperary renew hurling rivalry in Munster SHC semi final in Cork

LIMERICK bid to reach a 48th ever Munster Senior Hurling Championship Final this Sunday.

Standing in the way of Limerick are reigning All-Ireland SHC winners Tipperary.

The sides meet in Pairc Ui Chaoimh this November 1 afternoon at 4pm - live on RTE television.

Both teams were named on Friday evening - see details here

Twenty time Munster SHC winners, Limerick have successfully defending their provincial title just six times since the maiden victory 1897 – the last time in 1980-’81.

Indeed since those victories in the 1980's Limerick have only twice reached successive provincial finals - 1994-95 and 2013-14.

Victory on Sunday moves Limerick into a Sunday November 15 Munster SHC Final, while defeat sends John Kiely’s men into the All-Ireland SHC Qualifiers on November 7/8 or 14/15.

It’s 2002 since Limerick and Tipperary last played on Leeside – there have been 16 championship meetings since; Tipperary winning eight, Limerick wining five and three draws.

Limerick and Tipperary have already met twice in the 2020 season. On December 20 the rivals met in the Co-Op Superstores Munster League - Limerick 2-22 to 1-17 winners. On January 25, Limerick 2-14 to 0-18 winners in the Allianz League.

Sunday is of course a repeat of last year's Munster SHC final - Limerick 2-26 to 2-14 winners.

While Limerick defeated Clare last Sunday, Tipperary begin the defence of their Liam McCarthy Cup title with their first competitive fixture since a March 1 Allianz League win over Waterford.

Limerick are the 8/13 favourites from 8/11 to beat the Premier County. Tipperary are 13/8, while a draw at Páirc Uí Chaoimh can be backed at 9/1.

Last weekend's win over Clare, saw The Treaty men shorten into 5/4 favourites from 5/2 to win the Munster SHC with Tipperary 2/1.

After that quarter final win, Limerick were made the 2/1 favourites from 5/2 to win the 2020 All-Ireland SHC.