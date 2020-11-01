Limerick and Tipperary renew hurling rivalry in Munster SHC semi final in Cork
Limerick's Tom Morrissey gets past Tipperary's James Barry and Padraic Maher during the 2019 Munster SHC Final
LIMERICK bid to reach a 48th ever Munster Senior Hurling Championship Final this Sunday.
Standing in the way of Limerick are reigning All-Ireland SHC winners Tipperary.
The sides meet in Pairc Ui Chaoimh this November 1 afternoon at 4pm - live on RTE television.
Both teams were named on Friday evening - see details here
Twenty time Munster SHC winners, Limerick have successfully defending their provincial title just six times since the maiden victory 1897 – the last time in 1980-’81.
Indeed since those victories in the 1980's Limerick have only twice reached successive provincial finals - 1994-95 and 2013-14.
Victory on Sunday moves Limerick into a Sunday November 15 Munster SHC Final, while defeat sends John Kiely’s men into the All-Ireland SHC Qualifiers on November 7/8 or 14/15.
It’s 2002 since Limerick and Tipperary last played on Leeside – there have been 16 championship meetings since; Tipperary winning eight, Limerick wining five and three draws.
Limerick and Tipperary have already met twice in the 2020 season. On December 20 the rivals met in the Co-Op Superstores Munster League - Limerick 2-22 to 1-17 winners. On January 25, Limerick 2-14 to 0-18 winners in the Allianz League.
Sunday is of course a repeat of last year's Munster SHC final - Limerick 2-26 to 2-14 winners.
While Limerick defeated Clare last Sunday, Tipperary begin the defence of their Liam McCarthy Cup title with their first competitive fixture since a March 1 Allianz League win over Waterford.
Limerick are the 8/13 favourites from 8/11 to beat the Premier County. Tipperary are 13/8, while a draw at Páirc Uí Chaoimh can be backed at 9/1.
Last weekend's win over Clare, saw The Treaty men shorten into 5/4 favourites from 5/2 to win the Munster SHC with Tipperary 2/1.
After that quarter final win, Limerick were made the 2/1 favourites from 5/2 to win the 2020 All-Ireland SHC.
