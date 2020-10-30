One change in Limerick team for Munster hurling semi final against Tipperary

LIMERICK'S team for Sunday's Munster Senior Hurling Championship semi final with Tipperary has been named.

There is one change in the starting 15 - Darragh O'Donovan replaces Paddy O'Loughlin at wing back.

While O'Donovan has played his hurling in midfield or half forward for Limerick, he did play centre back with his club side Doon this season.

Elsewhere the team remains as it was in the 10-point win over Clare last Sunday.

There is also one change among the substitutes - David Dempsey returning from injury to replace Conor Boylan.

That leaves just full back line duo Mike Casey and Richie English remaining on the injured list.

Limerick start with 13 of the team that defeated Tipperary in the 2019 Munster SHC final - Nash and O'Donovan replacing Mike Casey and Richie English.

Tipperary have named 11 of the team that started the All-Ireland final last year - Alan Flynn, Sean O'Brien, Mark Kehoe and Jake Morris the new faces in, while John O'Dwyer, Dan McCormack, Michael Breen and Seamus Kennedy miss out.

Sunday's repeat of last year's Munster SHC final has a 4pm start in Cork's Pairc Ui Chaoimh - live on RTE television.

Limerick beat Tipperary by 2-14 to 0-18 in the opening round of this year’s Allianz League in late January.

The counties have met 71 times in the championship - 69 in Munster, one in the All-Ireland semi final (2009) and one in the All-Ireland qualifiers (2004) - Tipperary have 36 wins; Limerick 25 wins and 10 draws.

The Munster rivals met twice in last year’s championship, with each winning once - Limerick 2-26 Tipperary 2-14 in the Munster final and Tipperary 1-22 Limerick 0-21 in the Munster SHC round robin.

Victory on Sunday moves Limerick into a Sunday November 15 Munster SHC Final, while defeat sends John Kiely’s men into the All-Ireland SHC Qualifiers on November 7/8 or 14/15.

LIMERICK: Nickie Quaid (Effin); Sean Finn (Bruff), Dan Morrissey (Ahane), Barry Nash (South Liberties); Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), Declan Hannon (Adare), Darragh O’Donovan (Doon); Cian Lynch (Patrickswell), William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh); Gearoid Hegarty (St Patricks), Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Tom Morrissey (Ahane); Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock), Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh). Subs: Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock), Jerome Boylan (Na Piarsaigh), Adrian Breen (Na Piarsaigh), Ronan Connolly (Adare), David Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh), Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock), Paddy O’Loughlin (Kilmallock), Brian O’Grady (Kilteely-Dromkeen), David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca), Pat Ryan (Doon).

TIPPERARY: Brian Hogan; Cathal Barrett, Barry Heffernan, Sean O'Brien; Ronan Maher, Brendan Maher, Padraic Maher; Noel McGrath, Alan Flynn; Mark Kehoe, Jason Forde, Niall O'Meara; John McGrath, Seamus Callanan, Jake Morris.