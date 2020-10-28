Limerick's Pat Buckley with Deerjet Sydney in final of £50,000 English Greyhound Derby

LIMERICK trainer Pat Buckley bids to win his first English Greyhound Derby this Saturday.

The Doon native has already won Irish and Scottish Derby titles and in Nottingham this weekend bids to become the first trainer to win all the titles.

Buckley has Deerjet Sydney as the second favourite in the Star Sports & ARC English Derby – bidding to claim the £50,000 prize on offer - there is £10,000 for second and $5,000 for third.

Based in Cappawhite, Buckley’s runner is one of four Irish trained greyhounds going to traps.

And, all are very familiar faces around Limerick Greyhound Stadium.

Graham Holland has Wolfe and Ballydoyle Valo going to traps, while Co Clare's Noel Hehir, from Inagh, has Coolavanny Chick.

Deerjet Sydney is owned by Kenny Glen and will be led be handled pre-race and for the parade by Pat Buckley’s daughter Emma.

Back in Limerick Greyhound stadium, Saturday night is all about the Irish St Leger.

The draw was made on Tuesday morning for the opening round of the Limerick Classic - see draw details here