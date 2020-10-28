Irish St Leger draw made as 72 go to traps in Limerick Greyhound Stadium

THE draw was made yesterday for the opening round of the Irish St Leger.

The competition commences this Saturday evening and is again sponsored by the Friends of Limerick Greyhound Stadium.

In total 72 greyhounds will take part in the first round across 12 heats on Saturday night at the Dock Road venue - four to qualify for round two.

Included in the field is defending champion Ballymac Anton.

Other names of note in the competition include Meenagh Miracle, winner of the Irish Cesarewitch last weekend in Mullingar and also a runner-up in the Irish Greyhound Derby. Blastoff Fire, runner-up in last weekend’s Irish Laurels Final and fellow finalist Witches Ethiopia.

Greyhound racing remains behind closed doors but customers of Barking Buzz can watch & bet online or on their app.

Heat 1: 1 Blastoff Fire, 2 Ballyadams Lion, 3 Patterdale Greg (m), 4 Massachussets (w), 5 Cheeky Bob (w), 6 Beach Avenue (w).

Heat 2: 1 Amazing Alice, 2 Nidge, 3 Vigorous Vincent, 4 Ballymac Kingdom, 5 Sweep the Yard, 6 Auxerre (w).

Heat 3: 1 Razldazl Monarch, 2 Congress Thunder, 3 No Green Dye, 4 Hidden Harmony, 5 Gurtkelly Nestor (w), 6 Corkgrigg Toby (w).

Heat 4: 1 Ballymac Anton, 2 Vigorous Scooby, 3 Rathcoole Fox, 4 Excess Power, 5 Springwell Vardy, 6 Bull Run Norris.

Heat 5: 1 Jaytee Japan, 2 Epic Hero, 3 Ballymac Wild, 4 Scarty Jet (m), 5 Airmount Nando (m), 6 On Your Way (w).

Heat 6: 1 Springwood Salah, 2 Meenagh Maestro, 3 Ballyhooly Cian, 4 Oran Don (w), 5 Lyreen Peacock (w), 6 Priceless Jet (w).

Heat 7: 1 Newinn Session, 2 Knockboy Flight, 3 Ballygibba Spray, 4 Iconic Rory, 5 Meenagh Maverick (m), 6 Ardfert Rooster (w).

Heat 8: 1 Great Name That, 2 Woodbrook Laurel, 3 Razldazl Peaky, 4 Black Parachute, 5 Wicked Keeper, 6 Witches Rio.

Heat 9: 1 Cash Ready, 2 Storys Goal, 3 Minglers Popeye, 4 Jacks Solution, 5 Droopys White, 6 Ardrahan Justic (m).

Heat 10: 1 Mall Finn Junior, 2 Lukes Fizz, 3 Own Spice, 4 Newinn Hero (m), 5 Unlock Unlock (w), 6 Bargain Devil (w).

Heat 11: 1 Feudal Spirit, 2 Frankies Jet, 3 Magical Jasper, 4 Witches Ehtiopia, 5 Patricks Machine, 6 Rockburst Mike (m).

Heat 12: 1 Ballymac Taz, 2 Pilgrim Hill, 3 Carrigoon Risk, 4 Outnumbered, 5 Meenagh Miracle (m), 6 Priceless Squire (w).

Off the track in Limerick this week, Greyhound Racing Ireland confirmed the arrival of additional Dog Ambulance Utility Vehicles.

As part of its Care and Welfare Programme, Greyhound Racing Ireland received delivery of a further two dog ambulance utility vehicles which are being assigned to Limerick and Kingdom Greyhound Stadiums.

The delivery of the vehicles follows on from the provision of a dog ambulance utility vehicle at Shelbourne Park Greyhound Stadium in June last.

The provision of these vehicles is part of an overall Care and Welfare Programme being implemented by Greyhound Racing Ireland. It is intended tha the greyhound ambulance utility vehicles will further enhance the arrangements in place for the transportation of injured greyhounds from the track.