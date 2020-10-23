Limerick football team named for must-win final round Allianz League game in Sligo

LIMERICK have named a team for Saturday's crucial Allianz Football League game in Sligo.

Billy Lee's side travel up the west coast in the knowledge that a win in Markievicz Park will seal promotion out of Division Four. Throw-in is 2pm.

Limerick won the opening four games of the league back in the Spring but have now lost their last two outings.

With Wexford, Wicklow and Antrim very much still in the promotion race, only a win will seal Limerick's finish in the top two places and end a four year stay in the bottom division.

Limerick have named an unchanged side from the one defeated by Wexford last Sunday in Mick Neville Park.

Limerick trailed by eight points at half time in that tie but battled back to lose by just three.

The personnel are unchanged but their are positional switches in attack.

Among the subs Bob Childs returns after injury.

Limerick used 20 players in the defeat to Wexford - six were making their first appearance of the 2020 league.

In total Limerick have used 30 different players in the six Allianz League games to-date.

After the game in Sligo, Limerick will have to turn attentions to the Munster Championship. The men in green and white play Waterford in the Munster SFC quarter final on Saturday October 31 in Dungarvan.

LIMERICK: Donal O'Sullivan (Monaleen); Sean O’Dea (Kilteely-Dromkeen), Brian Fanning (Pallasgreen), Paul Maher (Adare); Tony McCarthy (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Iain Corbett (Newcastle West), Gordon Brown (Na Piarsaigh); Darragh Treacy (St Kierans), Tommie Childs (Galtee Gaels); Padraig de Bruin (Firies, Co Kerry), Hugh Bourke (Adare), Seamus O'Carroll (Castleknock, Co Dublin); Adrian Enright (Fr Caseys), Cillian Fahy (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Padraig Scanlon (Glin). Subs:

Eoghan Sherlock (Na Piarsaigh), Michael Donovan (Galbally), Bob Childs (Galtee Gaels), Colm McSweeney (Gerald Griffins), Tommy Griffin (Gerald Griffins), Killian Ryan (Mungret St Pauls), Peter Nash (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Davey Lyons (Adare), Sean McSweeney (St Senans), Cian Sheehan (Newcastle West), Gerard Stack (Gerald Griffins).