New-look Limerick camogie team to play Westmeath in All-Ireland Senior Championship

THE Limerick camogie side has been named for Saturday's round one tie in the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Championship.

The Paul Sexton managed Limerick play Westmeath in Bruff at 2pm - behind closed doors.

Limerick's last competitive outing was a March 8 league victory over Dublin.

Eleven of that team start - Neamh Curtin and Orlaith Kelleher were introduced as subs in that tie and now start, along with Sinead McNamara and Niamh Ryan as the other new faces.

Saturday is the first of three championship games for Limerick with Waterford and Kilkenny to follow.

Manager Paul Sexton leads Limerick into his first championship. His coach-selectors are Paudie Malone and Colin Cummins, with John Blackwell the team's strength and conditioning coach.

Limerick are jointly captained by Muireann Creamer and Caoimhe Costelloe.

Limerick have named 11 substitutes for Saturday with many among the seven fresh faces that have joined the inter-county panel since the league back in the Spring.

LIMERICK: Laura O'Neill (Na Piarsaigh); Noirin Lenihan (Croagh-Kilfinny), Muireann Creamer (Cappamore), Marian Quaid (Bruff); Judith Mulcahy (Ahane), Sinead McNamara (Na Piarsaigh), Neamh Curtin (Ballybrown); Mairead Ryan (Clooney Quin, Co Clare), Dearbhla Egan (Crecora); Sophie O'Callaghan (Adare), Mary O'Callaghan (Bruff), Orlaith Kelleher (Croagh-Kilfinny); Caoimhe Costelloe (Adare), Caoimhe Lyons (Monaleen), Niamh Ryan (Bruff). Subs: Aisling Enright (Bruff), Lorraine McCarthy (Bruff), Ella Whelan (Newcastle West), Karen Mullane (Killeedy), Katie Finn (Bruff), Eva Butler (Bruff), Jade Gillane (Ballybrown), Emma Kate Quinn (Ballybrown), Niamh Quinn (Ballybrown), Caroline Brennan (Bruff), Kate Healy (Ballybrown).