Limerick's Treaty United see off Bohemians in Women's National League

HAVING won away to DLR Waves last time out, the next mission for Treaty United was to celebrate a win on their home pitch and they did just that in Markets Field on Sunday afternoon.

Treaty claimed the precious three points on offer at Garryowen's thanks to a 2-1 victory over Bohemians.

Dave Rooney's team had a couple of early chances on goal before Maggie Duncliffe broke the deadlock on 26 minutes when the former Cork City player connected with a pass from Aoife Shine to fire in.

Bohs' hit back just before the interval when Ali Maxwell's corner kick caused confusion inside the Treaty penalty area and midfielder Niamh Kenna managed to direct the ball into the back of the net.

Almost immediately after the restart, the hosts were back in front when Shine again acted as creator but it was Aoife Horgan who supplied the cool finish to secure back-to-back wins for the Limerick outfit.

Next up for Treaty's senior side in the Women's National League is a trip to the Athlone Town Stadium to face Athlone Town on Saturday evening at 7pm.