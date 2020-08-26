Limerick JAFC: Game by game details from round two as four sides into quarter finals

IN the Woodlands House Hotel Limerick Junior A Football Championship, four of the eight quarter finalists are known.

Ahead of this weekend's final round group games; Athea, Newcastle West, Monagea and Ballybrown are all guaranteed a spot in the last eight.

Still to be confirmed is the quarter final line-up and also the four bottom teams in each group - all to be relegated for a new-look 12-team JAFC championship in 2021.

See this weekend's fixtures here

ROUND TWO ROUND-UP

GROUP ONE

Fr Caseys v Castlemahon

Now to be played on September 9 in Mick Neville Park at 7.30pm

South Liberties v Croom

Croom received a walkover from South Liberties.

GROUP TWO

Ballybrown 2-8 Cappamore 1-4

Cappamore were actually ahead at half time in Knocklong, 1-2 to 0-3.

The game was level at 0-6 to 1-3 but a Josh Adams goals swung the tide towards Ballybrown, who now advance to the quarter finals.

Monagea 3-9 Cappagh 0-9

Goals from Jason Brouder (2) and Ciaran Brouder (1) steered Monagea into the quarter finals. Cappagh now face Cappamore to avoid relegation.

GROUP THREE

Kilteely-Dromkeen 1-10 Crecora-Manister 0-11.

A return of 1-3 from Denis O'Dea helped Kilteely-Dromkeen into a 1-5 to 0-6 half time lead.

Crecora then took over to lead 0-11 to 1-7 but a late points from O'Dea, Denny Ahern and William O'Keeffe kept the Kilteely-Dromkeen unbeaten run alive.

Dromcollogher-Broadford v Ahane

Now to be played on August 30 in Ballingarry at 6.30pm

GROUP FOUR

Newcastle West 1-11 Bruree 0-3

This 11-point win in Feenagh puts Newcastle West into the quarter finals and leaves Bruree to face Hospital-Herbertstown to determine who is relegated.

Athea 9-23 Hospital-Herbertstown 0-5

A 45-point win in Ballingarry. Athea were 3-15 to 0-3 clear by half time with Darren Murphy (2) and James Ryan getting their goals.

In the second half, there was a hat-trick of goals from James Ryan and other green flags from Jack O'Connor, Kevin Murphy and Brian O'Connor.