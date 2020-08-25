Fixtures confirmed: 16 final round group games in Limerick club football championships

LIMERICK GAA fixture planners have revealed their schedule for the final round of group games in the county club football championships.

There are 16 final round games set across the top three tiers of Limerick club football that will confirm the line-up for the knockout stages of the senior, intermediate and junior A grades.

All three grades will have eight quarter finalists.

Relegation issues also have to be confirmed. At senior and intermediate level, four teams will be involved in a relegation play-off to determine the one team to drop down a grade. At junior A level, four sides are to be relegated - the bottom team in each group.

In total there are 21 outstanding group games to be played before the knockout stages with delayed games at intermediate and junior level.

FIXTURES

IRISH WIRE PRODUCTS LIMERICK SFC GROUP GAMES

Ballysteen v Newcastle West on Saturday August 29 in The Bog Garden at 6pm

Monaleen v Galbally on Saturday August 29 in Bruff at 6pm

Ballylanders v Oola on Saturday August 29 in Kilmallock at 6pm

Fr Caseys v Adare on Sunday August 30 in Newcastle West at 2.30pm

IRISH WIRE PRODUCTS LIMERICK SFC RELEGATION SEMI FINAL

St Kierans v Galtee Gaels on Sunday August 30 in Kilmallock at 1pm

GRIFFIN COACHES LIMERICK IFC GROUP GAMES

Mountcollins v Claughaun on Tuesday August 25 in The Bog Garden at 6.45pm

Gerald Griffins v St Patricks on Wednesday August 26 in Askeaton at 6.45pm

Bruff v St Senans on Friday August 28 in Feenagh at 6pm

Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Mungret on Sunday August 30 in Clarina at 1pm

Pallasgreen v St Patricks on Sunday August 30 in Caherconlish at 6pm

Claughaun v Rathkeale on Sunday August 30 in Adare at 6pm

WOODLANDS HOTEL LIMERICK JAFC GROUP GAMES

Ahane v Crecora-Manister Thursday August 27 in Cappamore at 7pm

Cappagh v Cappamore on Saturday August 29 in Claughaun at 6pm

Monagea v Ballybrown on Saturday August 29 in Croagh at 6pm

Dromcollogher-Broadford v Ahane Sunday August 30 in Ballingarry at 6.30pm

South Liberties v Fr Caseys on Sunday August 30 in The Bog Garden at 6pm

Hospital-Herbertstown v Bruree on Sunday August 30 in Bruff at 6pm

Athea v Newcastle West on Sunday August 30 in Ballyhahill at 6pm

Crecora-Manister v Dromcollogher-Broadford on Wednesday September 2 in Mick Neville Park at 7.30pm

Kilteely-Dromkeen v Ahane on Wednesday September 2 in Rhebogue at 7.30pm

Fr Caseys v Castlemahon on Wednesday September 9 in Mick Neville Park at 7.30pm

Croom v Castlemahon on Wednesday September 16 in Mick Neville Park at 6pm