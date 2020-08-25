Fixtures confirmed: 16 final round group games in Limerick club football championships
Make or break tie for Ballysteen this weekend
LIMERICK GAA fixture planners have revealed their schedule for the final round of group games in the county club football championships.
There are 16 final round games set across the top three tiers of Limerick club football that will confirm the line-up for the knockout stages of the senior, intermediate and junior A grades.
All three grades will have eight quarter finalists.
Relegation issues also have to be confirmed. At senior and intermediate level, four teams will be involved in a relegation play-off to determine the one team to drop down a grade. At junior A level, four sides are to be relegated - the bottom team in each group.
In total there are 21 outstanding group games to be played before the knockout stages with delayed games at intermediate and junior level.
FIXTURES
IRISH WIRE PRODUCTS LIMERICK SFC GROUP GAMES
Ballysteen v Newcastle West on Saturday August 29 in The Bog Garden at 6pm
Monaleen v Galbally on Saturday August 29 in Bruff at 6pm
Ballylanders v Oola on Saturday August 29 in Kilmallock at 6pm
Fr Caseys v Adare on Sunday August 30 in Newcastle West at 2.30pm
IRISH WIRE PRODUCTS LIMERICK SFC RELEGATION SEMI FINAL
St Kierans v Galtee Gaels on Sunday August 30 in Kilmallock at 1pm
GRIFFIN COACHES LIMERICK IFC GROUP GAMES
Mountcollins v Claughaun on Tuesday August 25 in The Bog Garden at 6.45pm
Gerald Griffins v St Patricks on Wednesday August 26 in Askeaton at 6.45pm
Bruff v St Senans on Friday August 28 in Feenagh at 6pm
Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Mungret on Sunday August 30 in Clarina at 1pm
Pallasgreen v St Patricks on Sunday August 30 in Caherconlish at 6pm
Claughaun v Rathkeale on Sunday August 30 in Adare at 6pm
WOODLANDS HOTEL LIMERICK JAFC GROUP GAMES
Ahane v Crecora-Manister Thursday August 27 in Cappamore at 7pm
Cappagh v Cappamore on Saturday August 29 in Claughaun at 6pm
Monagea v Ballybrown on Saturday August 29 in Croagh at 6pm
Dromcollogher-Broadford v Ahane Sunday August 30 in Ballingarry at 6.30pm
South Liberties v Fr Caseys on Sunday August 30 in The Bog Garden at 6pm
Hospital-Herbertstown v Bruree on Sunday August 30 in Bruff at 6pm
Athea v Newcastle West on Sunday August 30 in Ballyhahill at 6pm
Crecora-Manister v Dromcollogher-Broadford on Wednesday September 2 in Mick Neville Park at 7.30pm
Kilteely-Dromkeen v Ahane on Wednesday September 2 in Rhebogue at 7.30pm
Fr Caseys v Castlemahon on Wednesday September 9 in Mick Neville Park at 7.30pm
Croom v Castlemahon on Wednesday September 16 in Mick Neville Park at 6pm
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on