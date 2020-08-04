Fixtures confirmed: Another hectic weekend across four tiers of Limerick club hurling

ANOTHER 24 club hurling championship fixtures across Limerick next weekend, which will confirm the line-up for the knockout stages in three of the four all-county tiers.

The top four tiers of club hurling in Limerick will pause after this weekend for three rounds of club football championship action.

There is much to play for across 15 venues in the weekend's vital round of club hurling games.

In the Limerick SHC, there are two quarter finals pairings to be confirmed while two teams will have advanced directly to the semi finals. See all weekend permutations in the senior hurling championship here

In the Limerick Premier IHC, there are two semi final pairings to be confirmed, while in the Limerick IHC there are four quarter finals to be revealed.

And, relegation issues in all three grades also.

In the Limerick JAHC there will be another two rounds of group games after this weekend's third round - September 5-6 and September 12-13.

In the fixtures all four games in the Limerick SHC take place in the LIT Gaelic Grounds with a big double-header on Saturday, which will be live on RTE television.

BON SECOURS LIMERICK SHC

Garryspillane v Ballybrown in LIT Gaelic Grounds on Friday August 7 at 7pm

Ahane v Kilmallock in LIT Gaelic Grounds on Saturday August 8 at 5.30pm

Doon v Patrickswell in LIT Gaelic Grounds on Saturday August 8 at 7.30pm

Murroe-Boher v Monaleen in LIT Gaelic Grounds on Sunday August 9 at 1pm

LYONS OF LIMERICK PREMIER IHC

Bruree v Kildimo-Pallaskenry in Mick Neville Park on Saturday August 8 at 4pm

Cappamore v Mungret in Claughaun on Saturday August 8 at 4pm

Dromin-Athlacca v Knockainey in Bruff on Saturday August 8 at 7pm

Glenroe v Bruff in Kilbreedy on Saturday August 8 at 7pm

NICK GRENE LIMERICK IHC

Hospital-Herbertstown v Granagh-Ballingarry in Kilfinane on Saturday August 8 at 7pm

St Patricks v Newcastle West on Saturday August 8 Croagh 7pm

Feohanagh v Pallasgreen in Clarina on Saturday August 8 at 7pm

Effin v Na Piarsaigh in Bruff on Sunday August 9 at 7pm

WOODLANDS HOTEL LIMERICK JAHC

Templeglantine v Feenagh-Kilmeedy in Newcastle West on Friday August 7 at 7pm

Staker Wallace v Dromcollogher-Broadford in Feenagh on Saturday August 8 at 4pm

Old Christians v Askeaton in Adare on Saturday August 8 at 7pm

Ballybricken-Bohermore v Rathkeale in Mungret on Saturday August 8 at 7pm

Crecora-Manister v Monagea in The Bog Garden on Saturday August 8 at 7pm

Caherline v St Kierans in Clarina on Sunday August 9 at 1pm

Garryspillane v Castletown-Ballyagran in Kilmallock on Sunday August 9 at 7pm

Ballybrown v Doon in Bruff on Sunday August 9 at 7pm

Croagh-Kilfinny v Mungret St Pauls in Adare on Sunday August 9 at 7pm

Patrickswell v Kilteely-Dromkeen in Claughaun on Sunday August 9 at 7pm

Monaleen v Killeedy in Croagh on Sunday August 9 at 7pm

Claughaun v Ahane in Monaleen on Sunday August 9 at 7pm