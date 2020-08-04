Fixtures confirmed: Another hectic weekend across four tiers of Limerick club hurling
Aaron Gillane and Patrickswell assured of progress in Limerick SHC
ANOTHER 24 club hurling championship fixtures across Limerick next weekend, which will confirm the line-up for the knockout stages in three of the four all-county tiers.
The top four tiers of club hurling in Limerick will pause after this weekend for three rounds of club football championship action.
There is much to play for across 15 venues in the weekend's vital round of club hurling games.
In the Limerick SHC, there are two quarter finals pairings to be confirmed while two teams will have advanced directly to the semi finals. See all weekend permutations in the senior hurling championship here
In the Limerick Premier IHC, there are two semi final pairings to be confirmed, while in the Limerick IHC there are four quarter finals to be revealed.
And, relegation issues in all three grades also.
In the Limerick JAHC there will be another two rounds of group games after this weekend's third round - September 5-6 and September 12-13.
In the fixtures all four games in the Limerick SHC take place in the LIT Gaelic Grounds with a big double-header on Saturday, which will be live on RTE television.
BON SECOURS LIMERICK SHC
Garryspillane v Ballybrown in LIT Gaelic Grounds on Friday August 7 at 7pm
Ahane v Kilmallock in LIT Gaelic Grounds on Saturday August 8 at 5.30pm
Doon v Patrickswell in LIT Gaelic Grounds on Saturday August 8 at 7.30pm
Murroe-Boher v Monaleen in LIT Gaelic Grounds on Sunday August 9 at 1pm
LYONS OF LIMERICK PREMIER IHC
Bruree v Kildimo-Pallaskenry in Mick Neville Park on Saturday August 8 at 4pm
Cappamore v Mungret in Claughaun on Saturday August 8 at 4pm
Dromin-Athlacca v Knockainey in Bruff on Saturday August 8 at 7pm
Glenroe v Bruff in Kilbreedy on Saturday August 8 at 7pm
NICK GRENE LIMERICK IHC
Hospital-Herbertstown v Granagh-Ballingarry in Kilfinane on Saturday August 8 at 7pm
St Patricks v Newcastle West on Saturday August 8 Croagh 7pm
Feohanagh v Pallasgreen in Clarina on Saturday August 8 at 7pm
Effin v Na Piarsaigh in Bruff on Sunday August 9 at 7pm
WOODLANDS HOTEL LIMERICK JAHC
Templeglantine v Feenagh-Kilmeedy in Newcastle West on Friday August 7 at 7pm
Staker Wallace v Dromcollogher-Broadford in Feenagh on Saturday August 8 at 4pm
Old Christians v Askeaton in Adare on Saturday August 8 at 7pm
Ballybricken-Bohermore v Rathkeale in Mungret on Saturday August 8 at 7pm
Crecora-Manister v Monagea in The Bog Garden on Saturday August 8 at 7pm
Caherline v St Kierans in Clarina on Sunday August 9 at 1pm
Garryspillane v Castletown-Ballyagran in Kilmallock on Sunday August 9 at 7pm
Ballybrown v Doon in Bruff on Sunday August 9 at 7pm
Croagh-Kilfinny v Mungret St Pauls in Adare on Sunday August 9 at 7pm
Patrickswell v Kilteely-Dromkeen in Claughaun on Sunday August 9 at 7pm
Monaleen v Killeedy in Croagh on Sunday August 9 at 7pm
Claughaun v Ahane in Monaleen on Sunday August 9 at 7pm
