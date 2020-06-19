Old Crescent RFC confirm backroom team for new season

Old Crescent RFC have announced their Senior Rugby Management Team for the 2020-2021 Season. The club, who finished in the top four in Energia AIL Division 2A, in the shortened 2019-2020 season, and the senior squad and management team are eager to get back to rugby and push on for promotion to Division 1B next season.

Senior Rugby Management Team, pictured in Rosbrien with Club President Paul Donnellan, from left to right,

Cathal O’Reilly, Assistant Forwards Coach;

Peter Murray, Skills Coach;

Eugene McGovern, Director of Rugby;

Matt Brown, Head Coach;

Shane Murphy, Forwards Coach;

Paul Donnellan, President;

Jeff Heneghan, S&C Coach;

Pat Rickard, Manager; and

Shane Mullally, Backs Coach.