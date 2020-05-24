Tonight's Sunday Game to look back at 2018 All-Ireland semi final win over Cork

Limerick senior hurling manager John Kiely will be on the panel for this evening's Sunday Game. The traditional Sunday night programme has been looking back over old games in recent weeks and one of tonight's games is the 2018 All-Ireland semi final win for Limerick, over the rebels of Cork. The show starts at 9.30pm on RTE2