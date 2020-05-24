Tonight's Sunday Game to look back at 2018 All-Ireland semi final win over Cork

Limerick senior hurling manager John Kiely will be on the panel for this evening's Sunday Game. The traditional Sunday night programme has been looking back over old games in recent weeks and one of tonight's games is the 2018 All-Ireland semi final win for Limerick, over the rebels of Cork. The show starts at 9.30pm on RTE2

Tonight’s @TheSundayGame features a look back on the All Ireland Semi Final of 2018 and “THAT” save. @JohnKielyGalb is part of the panel. A must watch. pic.twitter.com/zUKF0quOrG — Limerick GAA (@LimerickCLG) May 24, 2020

The Sunday Game tonight will also feature a full interview with Cork dual star Seán Óg Ó hAilpín and the 2017 Connacht final with then Roscommon boss Kevin McStay.