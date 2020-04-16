Limerick illustrator launches free 'design your own GAA kit' colouring book

Limerick illustrator, Damien Quinn, has already proven to be a massive hit in Limerick houses, having shared a free and downloadable Limerick GAA colouring book with the World. Click here:

The artist, now based in Sydney New South Wales has now compiled a 'blank' GAA Kit design book, which is now downloadable and free. See the link here. As stated in Damien's tweet, "everyone has their favourite kit" so here is a chance to make one of your own. Make sure to share your designs with Damien online and if you would like yours to feature on the Limerick Leader, just email sport@limerickleader.ie as we would love to see what you all come up with.