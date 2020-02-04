Munster Rugby domestic fixtures confirmed

Fixtures Correct at time of being published but are subject to change.

Kick off 2.30pm unless otherwise stated.

Wednesday 5th February

Donal Walsh Under 20 Trophy:

Cork Constitution v U.C.C., Temple Hill, 7.30pm;

Clayton Hotels Schools Junior Cup:

Ardscoil Rís v St. Munchin's, Thomond Park; 2.30pm

C.B.C. v St. Munchin's, Irish Independent Park;

P.B.C. v Castletroy College, Irish Independent Park, 12.30pm;

Clery Cup: Cashel CC v High School, Cashel CC, 12pm;

Under 15 Development Cup: C.B.C. v St. Munchin's, Lansdowne, 12.30pm;

Under 15 B Development Cup: C.B.C. v St. Munchin's, Lansdowne, 12.30pm;

Under 15 Development Bowl: Ardscoil Rís v Rockwell, Ardscoil Rís, 11.30am;

Under 15 B Development Bowl: Ardscoil Rís v Rockwell, Ardscoil Rís, 11.30am;

Munster Club Under 16 Bowl Group 1: Youghal v Bandon, Youghal, 7pm;

Under 14 Friendly: C.B.C. v St. Munchin's, Lansdowne, 11am;

C.B.C. B v St. Munchin's B, Lansdowne, 11am;

C.B.C. C v St. Munchin's C, Lansdowne, 11am;

High School CBS v Glenstal Abbey, Clonmel, 2.15pm;

Ballincollig v Fermoy, Tanner Park, 7.45pm;

Friday 7th February

6 Nations Under 20: Ireland v Wales, Irish Independent Park, 7.15pm;

Club International: Ireland v Scotland, Energia Park, 5.45pm;

South Junior 2 League: Bandon v Fermoy, Bandon, 7.30pm;

Highfield v Cobh Pirates, Woodleigh Park, 7.30pm;

Mallow v Cork Constitution, Temple Hill, 8pm;

Old Christians v Midleton, Rathcooney, 7.30pm;

U.C.C. v Dolphin, Mardyke, 7.30pm;

Under 20 Friendly: Cambridge University v U.C.C., Cambridge, 6pm;

Saturday 8th February

6 Nations: Ireland v Wales, Aviva Stadium, 2.15pm;

Munster Junior League Division 2: Fethard v Kinsale, Fethard, 7.45pm;

Gleeson League Section A: Garryowen v Richmond, Dooradoyle, 12.30pm;

Munster Club Under 18 Cup: Cork Constitution v Bandon, Mahon, 11.30am;

Munster Club Under 18 Plate Group 1: Clanwilliam-Kilfeacle v Clonakilty, Clanwilliam Park, 12pm;

Garryowen-Thomond v Ballincollig, tbc, 12pm;

Youghal v Douglas-Carrigaline, Youghal, 12pm;

Group 2: Bantry Bay v Fermoy, Bantry, 12pm;

Old Crescent v Shannon-St. Mary's, Rosbrien, 12pm;

Munster Club Under 16 Plate Group 1: Bantry Bay v Cashel, Bantry, 12pm;

Munster Club Under 16 Bowl Group 3: Mallow v Killorglin, Mallow, 1.30pm;

South Under 14 Cup: Clonakilty v Cobh Pirates, The Vale, 12pm;

Kanturk v Highfield, Kanturk, 12pm;

Midleton v Bandon, Midleton, 12pm;

Youghal v Crosshaven, Youghal, 6pm;

South Under 14 Plate: Douglas-Carrigaline v Kinsale, tbc, 12pm;

Mallow v Skibbereen, Mallow, 12pm;

South Under 14 Bowl: Ballincollig v Mitchelstown, Tanner Park, 12pm;

Bantry Bay v Dolphin, Bantry, 12pm;

Charleville v Sunday's Well, Charleville, 12pm;

West Under 14 Plate: Abbeyfeale-Listowel v Killarney, Listowel, 11am;

Under 18 Friendly: Munster CSP v Leinster YSP, 4GUL, 12pm;

Sunday 9th February

Munster Junior League Division 1: Abbeyfeale v Newcastle West, Abbeyfeale;

Bandon v Skibbereen, Bandon;

Clanwilliam v Crosshaven, Clanwilliam Park;

Kilfeacle v Clonakilty, Kilfeacle;

Richmond v Mallow, Richmond Park;

Thomond v Galbally, Liam Fitzgerald Park;

Waterpark v St. Senan's, Ballinakill;

Division 2: Charleville v Cobh Pirates, Charleville;

Fermoy v Kanturk, Fermoy;

Muskerry v Dungarvan, Ballyanly;

Thurles v Ballincollig, Thurles;

Tralee v Old Christians, Tralee;

Division 3: Chorca Dhuibhne v Douglas-Carrigaline, Ballydavid;

Dunmanway v Killorglin, Dunmanway;

Ennis v Bantry Bay, Ennis;

Mitchelstown v Scariff, Mitchelstown;

Waterford City v Youghal, Waterford;

South Junior 3 League: Charleville v Clonakilty, Charleville, 12pm;

Killarney v Sunday's Well, Killarney;

Donal Walsh Under 20 Trophy: Young Munster v Cork Constitution, Tom Clifford Park;

Donal Walsh Under 20 Plate: Highfield v Bruff, Woodleigh Park;

Women's Division 1 League: Ballincollig v Tralee, Tanner Park, 1pm;

Munster Club Under 18 Plate Group 2: Newcastle West-Estuary v Clonmel, Newcastle West, 12.30pm;

East Under 14 Cup: Clonmel v Waterpark, Clonmel, 11am;

Waterford City v Thurles, Waterford, 11am;

East Under 14 Plate: Clanwilliam v Dungarvan, Clanwilliam Park, 11am;

Kilfeacle v Carrick-on-Suir, Kilfeacle, 11am;

East Under 13 League: Waterpark v Cashel, Carrick-on-Suir, 12pm;

North Under 16 League: Old Crescent-UL Bohemian v Newcastle West-Estuary, Rosbrien, 12pm;

North Under 15 Conference: St. Mary's-UL Bohes v Bruff, tbc, 11.30am;

North Under 14 Conference: Bruff v Kilrush, Kilballyowen Park, 11.30am;

Old Crescent v Newcastle West-Estuary, Rosbrien, 11.30am;

St. Senan's v Ennis Black, Jim Slattery Park, 11.30am;

South Under 14 Bowl: Fermoy v Cork Constitution, Fermoy, 12pm;

West Under 14 Cup: Killarney v Chorca Dhuibhne, Killarney, 12pm;

Killorglin v Tralee, Killarney, 11am;

Tuesday 11th February

Junior 2 Friendly: Cork Constitution v Old Christians, Temple Hill, 7.30pm;

Wednesday 12th February

Clayton Hotels Schools Munster Senior Cup: Castletroy College v St. Munchin's, Thomond Park, 12.30pm;

Crescent College Comprehensive v Rockwell College, Thomond Park, 3pm;

Clery Cup: Villiers School v St. Anne's CC, Villiers, 11.30am;

Schools Under 15 Development Cup: St. Munchin's v Crescent College Comp., Corbally, tbc;

Schools Under 15 B Development Cup: Glenstal Abbey v C.B.C., Glenstal, tbc;

St. Munchin's v Crescent College Comp., Corbally, tbc;

Schools Under 15 Development Bowl: Ardscoil Rís v Castletroy College, Ardscoil Rís, tbc;

Schools Under 15 B Development Bowl: Ardscoil Rís v Castletroy College, Ardscoil Rís, tbc;

Villiers School v Rockwell, Villiers, tbc;

Under 14 Friendly: Rockwell v Castletroy College, Rockwell;

Rockwell B v Castletroy College B, Rockwell;

St. Munchin's v Roscrea CS, Corbally;

St. Munchin's B v Roscrea CS B, Corbally;

Villiers School v Midleton College, Villiers;