All four Limerick GAA inter-county teams with home advantage this Sunday

IT’S Super Sunday for Limerick GAA followers with all four inter-county teams enjoying home advantage in their respective national leagues.

Top billing goes to the hurling clash of Limerick and Galway – the first meeting of the teams since the 2018 All-Ireland SHC final. This game is live on TG4.

John Kiely's team shows seven changes from the side that beat Tipperary one week ago - details here

That game has a 2pm start in the LIT Gaelic Grounds, which hosts a double-header – Limerick playing Tipperary in round one of the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League at 4pm.

Elsewhere there are two football games – unbeaten Limerick playing London at 12noon in Mick Neville Park in the Allianz Football League and Limerick playing Derry in Staker Wallace GAA grounds at 2pm in the Lidl Ladies Football League, bidding to bounce back from a round one loss to Carlow.

As Limerick go in search of five competitive wins for the first time since 2010, Billy Lee has named an unchanged team from that which beat Waterford last weekend - details here

Over 10,000 is expected in the LIT Gaelic Grounds where Limerick continue on their Allianz Hurling League title defence against a Galway team now managed by former Limerick and Na Piarsaigh hurler Shane O’Neill.