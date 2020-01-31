Seven changes to Limerick team to play Galway in Allianz Hurling League

THERE are seven changes to the Limerick team for Sunday's Allianz Hurling League clash with Galway.

The first meeting of the counties since the 2018 All-Ireland SHC final has a 2pm start in the LIT Gaelic Grounds - live on TG4.

Into the Limerick team for their first appearances of the 2020 season are captain Declan Hannon and Nickie Quaid in goals.

And, there is a first ever league start for Kilmallock's Aaron Costello at corner back.

Sean Finn, William O'Donoghue, Gearoid Hegarty and Seamus Flanagan all start after substitute appearances as Limerick battled back from 10-points down to beat Tipperary last Saturday evening.

Among those dropping out of the team from that comeback win are Patrickswell trio Cian Lynch, Aaron Gillane and Diarmaid Byrnes, goalkeeper Barry Hennessy and Mike Casey, who went off with a knee injury in Thurles.

Galway, now managed by former Limerick and Na Piarsaigh hurler Shane O'Neill, have also named their team, which has seven survivors from their 2018 All-Ireland SHC final line-out - Joe Canning, Conor Whelan, Padraic Mannion, Adrian Tuohy, Gearoid McInerney, Aidan Harte and Cathal Mannion.

LIMERICK: Nickie Quaid (Effin); Aaron Costello (Kilmallock); Sean Finn (Bruff), Richie English (Doon); Dan Morrissey (Ahane), Declan Hannon (Adare), Barry Nash (South Liberties); William O'Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh), Darragh O'Donovan (Doon); Gearoid Hegarty (St Patricks), Tom Morrissey (Ahane), David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca); David Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh), Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock). Subs: Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock), Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh), Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), Tom Condon (Knockaderry), Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock), Cian Lynch (Patrickswell), Darren O’Connell (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Paddy O’Loughlin (Kilmallock), Mark Quinlan (Garryspillane), Brian Ryan (South Liberties).

GALWAY: Eanna Murphy; Sean Loftus, Gearoid McInerney, TJ Brennan; Padraic Mannion, Shane Cooney, Aidan Harte; Adrian Tuohy, Sean Linnane; Diarmuid Kilcommins, Cathal Mannion, Joe Canning; Jason Flynn, Conor Whelan, Sean Bleahane. Subs: James Skehill, Paul Killeen, Jack Fitzpatrick, Ronan Burke, Jack Grealish, Davey Glennon, Eanna Burke, Darragh Burke, Conor Cooney, Brian Concannon, Evan Niland.