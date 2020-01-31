Limerick confirm team to play London in Allianz Football League

LIMERICK have named an unchanged team for their round two Allianz Football League tie against London.

Billy Lee's side meet The Exiles in Mick Neville Park in Rathkeale at 12noon in their Division Four tie this Sunday.

Their are 14 different clubs represented in the starting 15 - Limerick SFC winners Newcastle West the only club with more than one in the line-up.

Limerick are looking to stretch their unbeaten run to five games in the 2020 season and make it back-to-back league wins.

The matchday 26 is also unchanged from the win over Waterford last Saturday night - Sean O'Dea among the subs as he battles back to full fitness.

Midfield is Tommy Griffin who played with IT Carlow in their loss to DCU in the Sigerson Cup final on Wednesday night.

Limerick were 0-11 to 0-10 winners when the sides met last season - just Donal O’Sullivan, Paul Maher, Iain Corbett, Cillian Fahy, Jamie Lee and Seamus O’Carroll remain from that line-up.

LIMERICK: Donal O'Sullivan (Monaleen); Paul Maher (Adare), Brian Fanning (Pallasgreen), Michael Donovan (Galbally); Tony McCarthy (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Iain Corbett (Newcastle West), Bob Childs (Galtee Gaels); Tommy Griffin (Gerald Griffins), Adrian Enright (Fr Caseys); Padraig de Brun (Firies, Co Kerry), Cillian Fahy (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Seamus O'Carroll (Castleknock, Co Dublin); Jamie Lee (Newcastle West), Danny Neville (Ballysteen), Josh Ryan (Oola). Subs: John Chawke (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Gerard Stack (Gerald Griffins), Garrett Noonan (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Darren O’Doherty (Newcastle West), Tommie Childs (Galtee Gaels), Sean O’Dea (Kilteely-Dromkeen), Patrick Begley (Mungret St Pauls), Padraig Scanlon (Glin), Hugh Bourke (Adare), James Naughton (St Senans), Davey Lyons (Adare).