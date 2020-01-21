Limerick hurlers confirm captain and vice captain for 2020 season

Limerick GAA have confirmed the Limerick senior hurling captain and vice-captains roles for 2020.

Adare's Declan Hannon continues to captain the team for a third season.

Patrickswell's Cian Lynch is the new vice-captain.

Hannon captained Limerick to 2018 All-Ireland SHC title and then the 2019 Munster SHC and Allianz Hurling League titles.

Lynch replaces recently retired Paul Browne as vice-captain. Earlier in January Lynch captained Limerick to the Co-Op Superstores Munster League title.

Last October, 2018 Hurler of the Year Lynch captained Patrickswell to a Limerick SHC title.

As a teenager he captained Limerick to a Munster MHC title and Ardscoil Ris to a Harty Cup title - both in 2014.

John Kiely's Limerick start their Allianz Hurling League campaign this Saturday - details here