Draws made for 2020 Limerick Junior A Football Championship

THE draws for the Limerick Junior A Football Championship were made this Tuesday night.

Sixteen teams will bid to succeed Monaleen as Limerick JAFC winners in the Woodlands House Hotel sponsored championship.

There are four groups of four teams - the top team in each group will advance to the quarter finals with teams finishing in second and third sports playing preliminary quarter finals games.

2020 will be the third year of the all-county structure to the JAFC.

Fr Caseys, Dromcollogher-Broadford and Newcastle West are all represented by their club second teams.

Athea were relegated down from the intermediate ranks, while Croom were the 2019 beaten JAFC finalists.

The draws for the 2020 Limerick senior and intermediate football championship were made in December - view here

The structure for the 2020 Limerick Junior A Hurling Championship will have to be rubber-stamped at the February County Board meeting with Limerick GAA officers set to propose a switch to an all-county basis.

GROUP ONE: Croom, Fr Caseys, Castlemahon, South Liberties.

GROUP TWO: Monagea, Cappamore, Ballybrown, Cappagh.

GROUP THREE: Kilteely-Dromkeen, Dromcollogher-Broadford, Ahane, Crecora-Manister.

GROUP FOUR: Athea, Bruree, Newcastle West, Hospital-Herbertstown.