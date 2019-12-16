Draws made for 2020 Limerick club hurling and football championships
THE draws for the Limerick club hurling and football championships were made at this Monday evening's Annual Convention.
The Limerick SHC groups were known but a draw was made to determine the matrix to confirm the sequence of fixtures.
In any matrix round one would be No1 v No2, No3 v No4, No5 v No6, round two would be No4 v No5, No2 v No3, No6 v No1, round three would be No4 v No6, No2 v No5, No3 v No1, round four would be No1 v No4, No5 v No3, No6 v No2 and round five would be No1 v No5, No3 v No6, No2 v No4.
The Limerick SFC was an open draw.
The Limerick Premier IHC group was also previously known but again a draw took place to determine fixtures.
The Limerick IFC and IHC were open draws.
Limerick SHC
Group One: Ahane, Na Piarsaigh, Kilmallock, Doon, Patrickswell, Adare.
Group Two: Murroe-Boher, Monaleen, South Liberties, Garryspillane, Ballybrown, Blackrock.
Limerick Premier IHC
Group: Knockainey, Bruree, Glenroe, Bruff, Dromin-Athlacca, Cappamore, Mungret, Kildimo-Pallaskenry.
Limerick IHC
Group One: Pallasgreen, Feohanagh, Effin, Granagh-Ballingarry, St Patricks, Knockaderry.
Group Two: Tournafulla, Hospital-Herbertstown, Croom, Na Piarsaigh, Kilmallock, Newcastle West.
Limerick SFC
Group One: Dromcollogher-Broadford, Newcastle West, Fr Caseys, Galtee Gaels, Monaleen, Ballysteen.
Group Two: Ballylanders, Adare, St Kierans, Oola, Galbally, Na Piarsaigh.
Limerick IFC
Group One: Rathkeale, Gerald Griffins, St Senans, Mungret, St Patricks, Glin.
Group Two: Claughaun, Kildimo-Pallaskenry, Monaleen, Bruff, Pallasgreen, Mountcollins.
