Limerick weekly athletics notes

A combination of Storm Atalya and the normal pre-Christmas slow down made last weekend a quiet one, on both a national and local level.

International

Emerald’s Amy O’Donoghue ran an excellent third leg in the ‘Mixed-relay’ in which Ireland finished 7th at the European Cross-Country Championships in Lisbon.

Around the Country

Declan Guina (West Limerick) continued his flying form at the Donore Harriers hosted Jingle Bells 5k in the Phoenix Park with a 37th place finish in 16:05. He was followed by teammates Colm McCarthy (17:45), Mark Lenihan 18:12, Mike Mac Domhnaill (21:15) and Carmel Mac Domhnaill (24:38).

Abroad

Edel Henriques (West Limerick A.C.) ran the Lanzarote Marathon, her third marathon in 3 months.

Parkrun

The Dooneen duo of Shane O’Sullivan (18:20) and Shona Ní Fhloinn (20:13) were first finishers as the UL event celebrated it’s 200th staging. David O’Shea (19:28) and Mary Donnelly (23:08) were first at Mungret with Andrew McNamara (22:07) and Anna Heffernan (27:13) best in Newcastlewest. The Shelbourne Junior event fell victim to Storm Atalya.

Awards

Nuala Collins and Krzystof Sikorski were named Kilmallock A.C athletes of the year. Mike Sheehy and Caitríona Lenihan recently received the West Limerick accolades.

Strength and Conditioning

Mike Carmody will commence a new block of Strength and Conditioning Classes (geared towards runners) on 8th January in Monaleen, 7-8pm (Beginner-Intermediate) and 8-9 (Intermediate-Advanced). Classes continue in Shanagolden until January 16th with ‘pay as you go places remaining .

Fixtures

Classes Life Health National Novice & Juvenile Uneven Age Cross-Country, Sunday 15th December Dunboyne, Co. Meath

St. Stephen’s Day 10k,hosted by the Country Club AC, 11am,Caherdavin Community Centre

Moreabbey Milers 1 mile Challenge, with a new 3 person team competition (minimum 1 female) Galbally, 3pm Saturday 28th December

Country Club New Year’s Day 5 Mile, 2pm,from the Country Club

Tom Walsh Memorial, 5k/10k Caherconlish 12.30pm, Sunday 19th January

Milford Hospice 10k,Sunday 3rd February, 11am, UL Plaza 11am

