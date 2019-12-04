New-look Limerick Ladies Football panel revealed for 2020 season

LIMERICK'S initial 2020 inter-county ladies football panel has been revealed.

New manager Donal Ryan has hosted a number of trials across recent weekends before confirming a panel of 34.

Limerick will commence their 2020 Lidl National League on January 26 - fixtures here

There are 13 different clubs represented in the panel.

Dromcollogher-Broadford and Oola lead the way with five players each.

For varying reasons a number of first team regulars are not involved in the panel at present; Olivia Giltenane (Mungret St Pauls), Kristine Reidy (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), Niamh Ryan (St Ailbes), Loretta Hanley (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), Rebecca Delee (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), Mairead Kavanagh (St Ailbes) and Catriona Davis (Monagea).

PANEL: Rebecca McGuinness, Meadbh McCarthy, Niamh McCarthy, Donna Mulcahy, Aine Cunningham (all Drom-Broadford); Amy Ryan, Kathleen Fitzgibbon, Kathleen Bradshaw, Aimee O'Brien, Leah Coughlan (all Oola); Caroline Hickey, Katie Heelan, Laura Nash, Meadbh McNamara (all St Ailbes), Sophie Hennessy, Roisin Ambrose, Iris Kennelly, Mai Kennelly (all Old Mill), Rebekah Daly, Rachel Greaney, Claire Carmody (all Athea); Charlotte Walsh, Shauna Ryan, Roisin O'Malley (all Murroe-Boher), Alannagh Russell, Louise Ryan, Megan O'Shea (all St Brigids), Cathy Mee and Andrea O'Sullivan (both Ballylanders), Amy Hanrahan (Gerald Griffins), Eimear Kirby (Knockainey), Aoife Corbett (Monagea), Rachel O'Dell (Monaleen), Cliodhna Ní Cheallaigh (Mungret St Pauls).